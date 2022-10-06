What is the IDEAL Minimum Wage? Dieese announces R$ 6,388.55!

Today, millions of Brazilian workers receive a minimum wage as their salary. In addition, millions of INSS policyholders, who are beneficiaries of retirement, pensions, aid, other social security benefits and assistance benefits, as is the case of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC/Loas), as well. According to the latest data, for example, the INSS has more than 36 million insured persons and, of this number, approximately 60% receive the amount of a minimum wage.

Currently, the minimum wage is R$ 1,212. In theory, the minimum wage represents the minimum amount that a person must earn in order to cover basic bills and, thus, be able to live. However, it can be a common feeling for many citizens that the value is not being able to pay all the necessary bills. This feeling is, in fact, justified through an analysis made by Dieese, which proposes a minimum wage in a much higher amount than the current one.

Minimum wage: value defined by Dieese

First of all, it is important to highlight that Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) is an institution responsible for promoting various researches on socioeconomic issues that affect the Brazilian people. In this sense, every year the Department launches a new study, which determines what would be the ideal minimum wage for a family in the country.

It is worth remembering that the “ideal” value does not necessarily mean that it will be the amount paid in practice. This is because, currently, the minimum wage is set at R$1,212 but, according to the latest study by Dieese, it should be R$6,388.55. The study was based on the National Food Basket Survey, for the month of July this year. In addition, it was made taking into account a family composed of 4 members.

In the study, it is also considered that the family, with this amount, would be able to meet the needs of food, health, housing, hygiene, education, leisure, transportation and social security. Also, the survey is based on the most expensive food basket in the country. Since, in July, the capital São Paulo was the city where it was more expensive. According to Dieese, the worker who receives a minimum wage had to commit almost 60% of his income to acquire the basket.

Increase next year

Every year, the minimum wage ends up going through an increase. This increase has the objective of not letting workers lose their purchasing power. This is when the salary value is compared with inflation. However, next year, the amount being analyzed is nowhere near what would be ideal, according to the Department.

In this sense, the adjustment does not happen randomly, but is based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). This index provides important information on the purchasing power of Brazilians. Thus, according to the text of the budget proposal for 2023, the amount could be R$ 1,312.

However, there was a new forecast of the Index, which went back from the time the text was sent until today. Thus, it is possible that there is a reduction in this estimate of the minimum wage. Therefore, it may be that the salary increases to approximately R$ 1,291.

