What is the Migration Law? Understand why Robinho can be arrested in Brazil for conviction in Italy

The Justice of Italy sent to Brazil a request for the extradition of Robinho, sentenced in three instances to nine years in prison for participating in a gang rape in 2013. The former player is in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, where he currently lives.and risks being captured and imprisoned if he leaves Brazil.

+ See excerpts from the telephone intercept between Robinho and another convict in the case: ‘I’m laughing because I don’t care’

At the moment, Robinho remains free to be in Brazilian territory, since the country does not extradite its citizens. But freedom may not last long thanks to the Migration Law 13.445/2017, which introduces a provision for a born Brazilian convicted abroad to serve time in Brazil.

For this to happen, you will need to complete certain procedures. O THROW! heard the specialist in Criminal Procedure, Leonardo Pantaleão, Master in Social Relations Law from PUC/SP, who explained that for the arrest to happen, the process needs to be analyzed and validated by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

– The STJ is the body of the Judiciary that, by constitutional force, must ratify the terms of the foreign judgment in Brazil and, only after that, does it become enforceable in the national territory. Before this validation by the STJ, there is no question of serving the sentence fixed abroad, in Brazilian prisons – explained the lawyer.

+ Where did it happen? When? Who was convicted? See questions and answers of the case involving Robinho



– This happening (validation by the STJ), there is the legal possibility of complying with this sentence to the detriment of Robinho, inside a federal prison (Brazilian) – he concluded.

The specialist recalls that Robinho’s arrest warrant is already in Interpol and if he leaves the country, he loses the legal protection that the Constitution gives him.

– If he leaves Brazil, he can be captured and extradited to Italy and, then, serve his sentence in an Italian prison – concludes Pantaleão.

See other answers on the topic:

​

What is the Migration Law?

– The Migration Law has its current wording dated 2017 and provides for the rights and duties of migrants and visitors. It regulates their entry and stay in the country and establishes principles and guidelines for public policies for emigrants.

In the case of Robinho, the provisions of Art. 100 of the Law, which deals with the cases of transfer of the execution of the sentence imposed abroad, that is, this provision indicates requirements that, if fulfilled, authorize the execution of the sentence spent abroad, in national territory.

Are there precedents for the arrest of Brazilians for convictions in other countries?

– There are precedents for the application of this legal provision, however, without great repercussion because they are not public persons.

In case of arrest in Brazil, should Robinho serve the Italian sentence?

– In principle, if there is proportionality and compatibility between the penalty imposed abroad and that imposed for the same crime in Brazil, the fixed foreign penalty is applied, as a reference for the dosimetry of corporal reprimand. However, the rules relating to criminal enforcement (progression of regime, parole, among others) will be those contained in Brazilian legislation.

Is there the possibility of a new trial to bring the case into line with Brazilian law? What would that process look like?

– The possibility of a new trial is practically ruled out, as the conviction has already passed into res judicata in the country where the crime took place. In principle, the proof of criminal responsibility is satisfied. In any case, these aspects are part of the STJ’s analysis for the ratification or not of the foreign judgment.