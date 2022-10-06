what to bring, what to do and what to play

Suspended for two years because of the covid-19 pandemic, the Brasil Game Show (BGS), the largest games fair in Latin America, will be in person again, between this Thursday (6) and next Tuesday (12). It is the first time that it will last seven days.

the expo center Norte will receive more than 400 exhibitors, 3,000 influencers and many activities and shopping options for those who enjoy games, eSports, technology and pop culture.

With so much to do, it’s natural to feel lost. Tilt delved into the programming and selected everything you need to know to get the most out of the experience.

What will happen each day

Day 6 (Thursday)

It is exclusive to the press and to the public who purchased the Camarote Passport.

In addition to the opening ceremony, at the Filas Pavilion, there will be several Meet and Greet – those meetings for fans to meet their idols. At 3 pm, 5 pm and 7 pm, cosplay contests will take place.

At 3pm at the TikTok booth, streaming content producers JVNQ, Erik Carr, VH the Gamer, and Yoshigamer will have a chat about content creation. At 20:00 the champion of the day of the BGS and Sports competition will be announced.

Day 7 (Friday)

The schedule follows the same order as the previous times for the cosplay contests and the champion of the day of the BGS eSports competition. The various Meet and Greet will be attended by Zigueira and Wendell Lira, from Youshopp; Team Liquid, from Free Fire; Caio, Apollo Hunter, Eric Rodrigo and Luis Sellari, from The Nerds; between others.

At 2 pm, at the TikTok booth, Groselha Talk and gORDOx will be present to bring you the latest in the gaming world.

Day 8 (Saturday)

The schedule remains the same for the cosplay contests. The novelty is the final between Furia and MIbr of the CS:GO women’s tournament, from 1 pm to 7 pm. The contest takes place on the main stage. At the Meet and Greet, there will be the influencers of Jovem Nerd; and Alice Gobbi, Haru and Dear Maidy from Youshopp; between others.

At 4 pm, at the TikTok booth, there is a chat about Free Fire with Fire Pedro, MTS, Yago, Phoenix and But from Team Liquid.

Day 9 (Sunday)

It’s the men’s turn in the CS:GO final, again from 1pm to 9pm. At 8 pm, Valorant pro-players Nat1, BSTRDD, Daiki, DRN and Naxy, from Team Liquid, will have a roundtable on Riot’s FPS and other topics from the gaming universe.

Like other days, you can cheer on cosplay contests and have your Meet and Greet with Veronica, Keio and Igor, from Mec Inc.; BBTV’s Zelune, Vh The Gamer and Razor; and Capcom’s Takayuki and Shuhei.

Day 10 (Monday)

The CPN, the most anticipated Free Fire tournament among Brazilians, will also have an edition with three days of disputes. The first takes place today at 1 pm at the BGS eSports space.

At 8pm at the TikTok booth, streamer Razah, from Team Liquid, will comment on the content creation process for his channels.

Meet and Greet is with Juliana Aliande and Livia Bernarde; Sharshock and Ralucas from DBM2; and Dudeka and Erastino, from Jukebox; between others. Cosplay contests remain at the same times: 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

Day 11 (Tuesday)

The CPN continues to run from 1 pm to 6 pm, selecting the best of Free Fire.

At 4 pm, at the TikTok stand, one of Sonic’s creative directors, Takashi Iizuka, will talk to fans about upcoming releases, the franchise’s anniversary and other news (there will be new animation on Netflix!)

At 6 pm, one of the most awaited moments will take place: the show by the Video Game Orchestra, led by musician Shota Nakama, who will present new arrangements for video game classics.

Throughout the day, at the Meet and Greet, there will be Beto Oliver, Deyvid Barreto and Space Today, from DBM2; Vicente, Lazaro and Mii, from Loud; and STK, Handy and Julio, from Furia.

Day 12 (Wednesday)

It’s the final stretch of the CPN, this time from 1 pm to 6 pm. Game over?

Run to see the Sonic Symphony Show, which will celebrate the hedgehog’s 30th birthday. It’s the world premiere of this tour, which brings together rock ‘n’ roll and a full orchestra.

What to take

Light clothes

comfortable sneakers

backpack or bag

Mobile (download the BGS app for Android and iOS, with map and schedule)

Charger

Camera

Food for own consumption

Drinks in plastic bottle

Are prohibited:

Alcoholic beverage

Glass bottles

Aluminum cans

The Fortnite booth in the 2019 edition Image: Bruno Contrino/Brasil Game Show

what to play

At the Marvel booth: Midnight Suns

Midnight Suns At the Nintendo booth: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (including additional DLC tracks), Mario Strikers: Battle League and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, among others

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (including additional DLC tracks), Mario Strikers: Battle League and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, among others At the PlayStation booth: Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part I, FIFA 23, Spider-Man – Ultimate Edition, Resident Evil Village and Far Cry 6, among others

Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part I, FIFA 23, Spider-Man – Ultimate Edition, Resident Evil Village and Far Cry 6, among others At the Skorpion Gamer booth: GTA adapted to different realities.

GTA adapted to different realities. At the Ubisoft booth: Mario + Rabbits: Sparks for Hope

Mario + Rabbits: Sparks for Hope At the Flow booth: Free Fire

Free Fire At the Bandai Namco booth: One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey At the HoYoverse booth: Honkai Star Raii

Honkai Star Raii At the Ravendawn booth: ravendawn

All you need to know

dates and times

Thursday (6): from 3 pm to 9 pm

from 3 pm to 9 pm From Friday (7th) to Wednesday (12th): from 1 pm to 9 pm

Address

expo center North

Rua José Bernardo Pinto, 333 – Vila Guilherme, in São Paulo.

how to get there by subway

Use the blue line to get to Portuguesa-Tietê station. From Tietê Bus Terminal, you can take a free van to the BGS.

how to get there by bus

There are several bus lines that pass through the site. Following are some options:

1730-10: center Norte / Santana

Norte / Santana 2012-10: Vl.Ede / Tietê subway

/ Tietê subway 271F-10 : shop . center North/Metro Belém

. North/Metro Belém 571T /10: Terminal Sacomã – shop . center North

Parking

Motorcycles: BRL 25

BRL 25 Cars and SUVs: BRL 55

BRL 55 Bus and minibus : BRL 100

tickets

Ticket prices may vary according to the dates and number of people, the most economical being the individual ticket for R$ 99.50 with entry on the 7th, 10th or 11th; and the highest value is R$ 3,750.50 for the cabin passport, valid every day, including the exclusive press day, on Thursday. See the ticket options on the official website.

half price

Anyone who donates 1 kg of non-perishable food can purchase a half-price ticket. There will be a place indicated at the entrance to present the donation and the respective half-price ticket. For Saturday, all tickets are already sold out, so it’s best to guarantee yours if you want to enjoy the attractions of the remaining days.