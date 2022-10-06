WhatsApp will block screenshots on single-view photos

Even using third-party apps, when trying to take a screenshot of WhatsApp or record the screen, the message ‘Cannot capture the screen for security reasons’ (free translation) appears on the screen”

WhatsApp will block single-view screenshots and videos;

Despite the block, the sender of the message that would be the target of the screenshot will not receive any notification;

Temporary messages are still recordable through screenshots.

It seems that WhatsApp will implement, very soon, another function considered “spoiler”. The chat app will now block screenshots on single-view photos and videos.

According to information from the WABetaInfo website, for now the novelty is only available to testers of the Beta version of the application. According to the publication, “even using third-party apps, when trying to take a screenshot or record the screen, the message ‘Cannot capture the screen for security reasons’ (free translation) appears on the screen”.

Despite the block, the sender of the message that would be the target of the screenshot will not receive any notification. Temporary messages are still subject to registration through screenshots.

New uses

In September, Cielo announced a partnership with Meta Platforms, a company owned by Mark Zuckerberg that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, to carry out transactions through the company’s instant messaging application.

The joint initiative will allow consumers to make payments in stores and other establishments using WhatsApp. Currently, the messenger is already capable of transferring amounts between people, but now it will also be able to make debit and credit payments.

Keep reading

New rules for the Customer Service (SAC), which began to take effect this Monday (3), now allow the consumer to cancel any service through a channel in which it is possible to make the contract.

According to the updated rules, if the customer has contracted, for example, an internet service via WhatsApp from a certain operator, he can also cancel via the chat application. The consumer may also get in touch through the available channels regardless of having contracted a service through these means.