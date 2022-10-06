WHO investigates cough syrups after death of 66 children

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning about four cough and cold syrups produced by the Indian laboratory Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which could be linked to serious kidney damage and the death of 66 children in The Gambia.

The UN health agency also said it is conducting a further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India.

Credit: Tibor13/istockWHO investigates 4 syrups after death of 66 children in Gambia

The investigational products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

“Although contaminated products have so far only been detected in The Gambia, they may have been distributed to other countries,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Wednesday.

In addition, WHO fears that the manufacturer may have used the same contaminated ingredient in other products and distributed locally or exported. “So there is a global risk,” warned Tedros.

The Gambian government has been investigating the cases since last month, after seeing an increase in cases of acute kidney injury among children under five at the end of July.