Who is the Globo actress who ended up in the asylum and escapes the media

The actress is currently 79 years old and away from TV

The former actress Globe who was once the inspiring muse of Arnaldo Jabor in cinema, Darlene Gloriaafter having gone through several soap operas of the carioca broadcaster, is currently away from the media and refuses to return to acting.

She was a phenomenon in the 1960s and 1970s, however, she joined an evangelical church, abandoned her artistic name and currently lives in seclusion in the mountain region of Rio de Janeiro.

The actress is baptized Helena Maria Glória Viana, and she was born in Espírito Santo. Her career began in the late 1950s as a singer on radio. Shortly thereafter, she began participating in freshman shows and working as a radio actress.

After moving to Rio de Janeiro, the famous’s career took off and she became one of the biggest stars of the revue. The famous debuted in cinema at the same time, with the film Um Ramo Para Luíza (1964).

Among the many films in which she acted in cinema, the actress stood out in Terra em Transe (1967), by Glauber Rocha, and Os Paqueras (1969), directed by Reginaldo Faria. On TV, it debuted in 1969, in Janete Clair’s soap opera, Véu de Noiva.

Still on the channel, she worked in O Bofe, from 1972. Darlene Glória, soon after, played the prostitute Geni, in Toda Nudez Will Be Castigada, from 1973.

And even with the astronomical success of the soap opera, in the mid-1970s, the actress’ career took a turn. She gave up work due to her addiction to alcohol and drugs such as amphetamines.

According to information from TV História, the actress was considered a person with suicidal tendencies, according to her own account in an interview with the State of São Paulo, in 2016. Therefore, she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in Rio de Janeiro. January.

“I ended up at Pinel and they diagnosed me with PS (Potential Suicidal). The truth is, I never wanted to die. It turns out that my inner need was greater than the most potent drug. I took medicine to sleep, to wake up, to be happy… In other words, I chemically killed myself, so I went through Candomblé, psychoanalysis, orientalisms, until I found Jesus Christ”, declared Darlene Glória.

She then went on to sign as Helena Brandão and became a member of the Assembly of God. In the 1980s, she accepted to participate in an episode of Caso Verdade, telling her story in 1987, where she accepted to act in Carmen, a telenovela by Glória Perez.

She also acted in Araponga (1990), on Globo, and O Guarani (1991), on Manchete and later moved to the United States, where she worked as a nanny and cleaning lady. In 1997, she received a new invitation from Glória Perez, for Pecado Capital (1998), by Globo, and returned to Brazil.

Her last works were in A Diarista (2004), Promises of Love (2009) and Task Force (2009)

She currently lives in seclusion in Teresópolis with her family and their dogs. She is 79 years old and was approached by the Extra newspaper at the beginning of the year, however, she did not want to give an interview. Darlene Glória had previously mentioned that she would no longer make cameos or work for free, only returning as the protagonist of something.