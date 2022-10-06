Why Elon Musk Resumed Offer to Buy Twitter – and What Possible Impacts for Tesla

Investors continue to pass on this Wednesday (5) the news that Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla (TSLA34), went back and reaffirmed his proposal to buy Twitter (TWTR34) under the terms agreed in April of this year, at a total value of US$ 44 billion. After shares in the social network soared more than 20% yesterday, today they operate close to stability. Shares in the billionaire’s electric vehicle maker have fallen sharply, about 4% around 14:50 (GMT) in the US market, falling more than 6.5% earlier.

Part of the market remains skeptical about the transaction. Despite being positive for Twitter’s shares, putting the assets on a new level, the purchase is seen as “high risk”.

For the analyst James Collins, from OHM Research, for example, Musk chose to reinforce the purchase intention because he was not able to find an opening to go back without further losses.

The billionaire, who made the first offer to buy the social network in April, had been trying for months to cancel his purchase process, and in June he rescinded it, claiming that the number of fake accounts (robots) on the platform was higher than announced – which, according to him, has a direct impact on the company’s market value.

Twitter, however, went to court to enforce the contract – the trial in the case was scheduled for October 17th.

“Without any insider information, my analysis is that Musk and his lawyers simply couldn’t find a loophole in their original (and incredibly misguided) offer to Twitter and don’t want to be subjected to the humiliation of being forced to complete the transaction,” says Collins. . “Any poker player knows that a losing hand must be folded.”

James Collins, from the beginning, was an analyst who argued that the billionaire’s purchase of the social network “didn’t make sense”, especially on his financial side.

He pointed out that Musk, in order to close the acquisition, would have to take on a large debt, which, at a time of high interest rates, would leave high financial expenses – all this with Twitter being, in the recent past, a loss-making company.

Avoiding borrowing, Musk sold Tesla stock to prepare financially for the deal.

“The billionaire, despite selling Tesla shares to raise funds (estimated to have raised between $19 billion to $22 billion), does not have enough in his pocket to fund the $44 billion. He will have to go after other investors to make the purchase, but, until then, the information is that he has not been able to”, explains Guilherme Zanin, an analyst at Avenue. “That way, he will either sell more Tesla shares or put them as collateral on loans, which is risky.”

Tesla shares have been suffering from a less heated market

Collins, from OHM, also recalls that Musk’s move with Tesla shares could come at a time when the shares are already under pressure.

“Tesla’s third-quarter deliveries fell well short of Wall Street’s expectations. Demand for the company’s products, especially the Model 3, has clearly started to decline in an environment of rising interest rates and falling consumer purchase intent for high-quality goods. “If Tesla continues to decline, it will hurt Elon’s ability to fund his Twitter purchase, which is already somewhat hampered by the credit markets’ apprehension.”

In Musk’s latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on August 9, the billionaire’s Tesla stake was about 15% of Tesla’s total shares. He has, however, purchase option contracts to reach a 23.5% stake in the company – while he is CEO of the company.

The problem is that he can’t sell the shares for five years, according to the terms of the deal, Collins points out, which ends up restricting Musk’s ability to act.

Of the 16 installments of purchase options, Musk has already acquired 11, with the incentive to continue being CEO of the automaker decreasing – which may also decrease his permanence in the position, even more in a scenario in which he will be ahead of Twitter. .

“What would Tesla be without Musk as CEO? He has since been replaced as chairman by Robyn Denholm to resolve litigation at the SEC (the US CVM), but Elon Musk is Tesla in the public’s perception. Without the cult of personality, I believe that the valuation of Tesla would go down,” adds Collins.

A possible departure of Musk from the automaker’s front line, then, would be another weight for negotiation and for Tesla’s shares.

“Musk will need to make a heavy investment. If Twitter goes down or has more negative results, with higher costs, it will have to sell the automaker’s shares to pay for the social network’s expenses. That said, the market sees the move as aggressive. It’s what they call double beta, with risk on both sides”, explains Zanim. “Also, the billionaire will have to start worrying about another product besides Tesla, SpaceX and the solar panel company.”

