Will Pix be paid in the case of individuals? know more

Is it true that Pix will start getting paid? Check out more about what the Central Bank says about the possibility of charging for the service

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Who is winning the election for president? Real-time result

It is not news to anyone that, since it was launched, PIX has become one of the main instruments for transferring values ​​and payments by Brazilians. The novelties PIX Saque and PIX Troco, for example, generated almost R$ 190 million in 8 months of existence.

One of the reasons for Pix’s success is due to the fact that the tool is instant and also free. However, many people have been saying that this is about to change. Will you need to pay to use Pix? Check it out below.

Is it true that Pix will start getting paid?

Thus, the first point to highlight is that, so far, the government has not disclosed anything about a possible charge on PIX transfers for individual customers. In fact, the plans seem to be quite different from that. This is because the government has increasingly publicized the importance and advantage of the Central Bank (BC) payment system, one of which is the free and easy way to send and receive money.

In other words, the millions of Brazilians who use Pix today should not worry at this point if it will no longer be free. After all, for now, the government’s objective is to increase the number of users of the tool.

In the case of legal entities, this even makes sense. Today, legal entities that are not MEI can already pay fees to use Pix. In this case, both sending and receiving money may incur fees. However, the rules of the Central Bank do not oblige this collection, they only authorize the banks to do it.

What time will we know the result of the 2022 elections?

Finally, with Pix, Brazilians can pay and transfer money in a practical way, at any time of the day, seven days a week. Operations take place via cell phones, tablets and also computers with resources available for this type of transaction.

Image: Marciobnws/shutterstock.com