With support, Bolsonaro takes the best photos of the 2nd round

The columnist of UOL Josias de Souza commented on the support declared by politicians on Tuesday (4). According to him, Jair Bolsonaro got the better of this beginning of the 2nd round of the presidential election.

“Without a doubt, at the start of the 2nd round, Bolsonaro took the best photos. He was photographed, filmed and interviewed alongside the governors of the largest electoral colleges in the country. This is symbolically very relevant,” explained Josias.

Josias also analyzed the support expressed for Lula (PT), but explained that they will only be relevant if the PT wins the dispute.

“Lula had nothing to show for it. He had support with shameful support from Ciro Gomes and that was it. When he refers to the PSD, it’s an effort to say ‘we are collecting support’. The PSD’s support is only relevant if Lula wins. He will need the support of the PSD to govern. But for the electoral period, if the governors don’t have that much influence, imagine Gilberto Kassab and his PSD”, concluded the columnist.

Freire: Lula was wrong to not say what he thinks and should expose ideas in the 2nd round

The Citizenship party was another party that expressed support for Lula (PT) in the second round of the presidential election, but the party’s president, Roberto Freire, demanded clarification from the PT. in participation in UOL News this Wednesday (5), he stressed that it is important for Lula to detail his own government plan.

“Lula has to understand that our support will be more consistent, with greater efficiency, if he starts doing what he should do what he should have done some time ago: Tell the countries what he is thinking. I believe he will be aware of doing this reflection and analyze that you cannot win an election in the 2nd round and do everything you thought in the 1st round, with a hegemonist vision, a proverbial characteristic of the PT. Let’s see if now, when you need support from what you call a democratic center, let’s see if he will be able to do that. I believe so”, bet Freire.

The president of Cidadania listed some points that he hopes to hear from Lula. “It was a serious mistake in the 1st round that he did not deliver to society at least what he thinks of the economic crisis, the political crisis, what he imagines for Brazil in the 21st century and all the problems that this new green economy brings to a country that is delayed a lot in this process”.

Freire also said that the decision to support Lula was practically consensual within Cidadania.

“It wasn’t a personal decision, it was a partisan decision. It was very consensual. We had some who thought that neutrality might be better. He said that this could be important for the PSDB, our partner in the federation. But for us, Citizenship, it was important define this. Also because, according to the news we have, we have a president calling the political opponent an enemy of the country. No opponent can be treated as an enemy of the country. enemy of the country in a democracy”, Freire opined.

Freire: Garcia’s support for Bolsonaro was ‘complete lack of concern’ with Brazil

Roberto Freire had already criticized the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), for having declared unconditional support for Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He reinforced the criticism in the UOL News and suggested to the PSDB that they invite him to leave the party. “He didn’t take the party into consideration at all. He acted individually.”

Contrary to what Rodrigo said, Roberto Freire said that the act showed no concern for the country. “That touched me in an absurd way because it was a complete lack of concern for Brazil. He is giving unconditional support to those who suffered. Because Governor João Doria, whose deputy he was, was very important in the country during the pandemic, in his obstinacy with vaccine . Woe to Brazil if it weren’t for the Butatan Institute. And he couldn’t forget that moment to give unconditional support to Bolsonaro, who needs to leave history democratically”.

