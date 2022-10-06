With surprising endings by Velho do Rio, Juma and José Leôncio, what are the endings of the characters in the soap opera

Success among viewers, the soap opera wetland will have the last chapter shown this Friday (7), with a re-presentation the following day. According to information from the TV Observatory website, some actors from the first version of the feuilleton will appear in the remake, such as Cristiana Oliveira (Juma)Giovanna Gold (Zefa), Ingra Lyberato (Madeleine) and Sérgio Reis (Tiberius). Check out the characters’ endings below!

What will be the end of José Leôncio and Filó in Pantanal?

As in the original work, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be the victim of a heart attack and will not resist. Before, however, the cattle king will marry Filó (Dira Paes). After his death, the rancher will meet the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) on a spiritual plane and will take the father’s place as protector of nature. Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto), in turn, will run her eternal husband’s business and won’t win a new love.

What will be the end of Velho do Rio?

After being shot by Solano (Rafa Sieg), the Old Man of the River will get weaker and weaker. The mark left by Tenório’s henchman (Murilo Benício), will affect the powers of the mystical being.. According to columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory, the entity will transform into an anaconda for the last time and disappear. With this, the elder will be “replaced” by Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa).

What will be the end of Juma and Jove?

Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will have a happy ending in Pantanal. After comings and goings, the couple will overcome the differences once and for all. The savage, by the way, will change her behavior and become a cultured person., as revealed by the aforementioned portal. The outsider, on the other hand, will take care of his father’s lands masterfully. Regarding the lovebirds’ daughter, the girl will be able to see the new Velho do Rio (Marcos Palmeira) and he will confess to his grandfather that he also turns into a jaguar when he has “reiva”.

What will be the end of Muda and Tiberius?

Muda (Bella Campos) and Tibério (Guito) will also hit it off in Pantanal. With the death of Tenório, the vengeful will settle down and become pregnant with the pawn. In this context, José Leôncio will cede the old lands of Juma for the two to start a cattle ranch, according to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

What will be the end of Maria Bruaca and Alcides?

After so much suffering, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will finally have peace. Encouraged by Zé Leôncio, the ex-chalaneira will move to Sarandi alongside Alcides (Juliano Cazarré). However, the lovebirds will be present at the wedding of the cattle king and Filó, according to TV Observatory.

What will be the end of Irma and José Lucas?

Despite public protests, Irma (Camila Morgado) will not stay with Trindade (Gabriel Sater), but with José Lucas (Irandhir Santos). The couple will even make the union official in a triple marriage with José Leôncio and Filó and Tadeu and Zefa.

What will be the end of Zuleica and the nucleus of Tenório’s family (Guta, Marcelo and Renato)?

Zuleica (Aline Borges) will overcome Tenório’s death and find a new passion: Eugênio (Almir Sater). According to information from André Romano, the traveler will abandon the hut and marry the land-grabber’s former companion. Already Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will continue their lives together and happilywhereas Renato (Gabriel Santana) must redeem himself after discovering his father’s crimes.