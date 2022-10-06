With the right to ‘law of the ex’, Fluminense comes out ahead, but suffers Atlético-GO’s comeback for the Brasileirão

In a game marked by penalties and VAR consultations, Atlético-GO won the Fluminense, by 3-2, and returned to dream of staying in the elite of Brazilian football, at Antônio Accioly. Arias and Cano swung the net for Tricolor, while Churín, Baralhas and Marlon Freitas turned for Dragão. Cariocas continue with 51 points and lost the chance to regain the vice-leadership, while Goiás have 29 points, but are still in Z4.

In the next round, Tricolor will host América-MG, on the 9th, Sunday, at 18:00, at Maracanã. Dragon will receive leader Palmeiras on Monday at 6 pm, also at Antônio Accioly.



LIGHTNING PENALTY

The fan didn’t even have time to blink. With a minute into the game, Ganso received a good pass and was brought down by William Maranhão in the area. After consulting the VAR booth, Daronco awarded the penalty. In the charge, the Colombian Jhon Arias hit with category and opened the scoring for Fluminense.

DRAGON HIGH

After opening the scoring, the visitors had a great chance to extend. Nathan dominated on the left and crossed into the area. The ball passed through the defense and reached Calegari, who finished wide. Minutes later, Atlético-GO explored the aerial plays with three crosses in a row.

Atlético-GO won at home (Photo: Disclosure / Atlético GO)

TRICOLOR WALL



After a quick move, the ball was left for Cristiano to finish from the edge of the area for a calm defense by Renan. The hosts then went in search of a tie and put pressure on their opponents. In the team’s best chance in the first half, Gabriel Baralhas took a risk from outside the area and forced Fábio to make a beautiful save.

NOT WORTH!

Cristiano lifted the ball in the area, and Wanderson headed it high. In the tackle between Nathan and Arthur Henrique, the ball is left for Cano to swell the net. However, the Argentine was offside in the bid, and Daronco ruled it out. After the move, Baralhas and Renan, both from the Goiás team, were surprised and argued harshly.

DO HELLO!

Six minutes later, Cano returned to put the ball in the bottom of the goal of the archer Renan. This time it was worth it! Jhon Arias crossed, but the ball deflected on Lucas Gazal. The tricolor striker positioned himself well and, with a header, scored his 35th goal of the season. The 17th in the Brasileirão.

RUBRO-NEGRO DISCOUNTS

The Dragon tried again from above, but this time the ball touched Nino’s hand. Daronco consulted the VAR booth and awarded another penalty in the game. Diego Churín went for the kick and scored, with no chance for Fábio. Then, in another cross, the Argentine tested and shook the crossbar.



STAYED IN ALMOST



At the beginning of the second half, Fluminense lined up chances to score the third. Ganso practically gave a pass over the top, in measure, to Cano. Shirt 14 headed out, alone, and missed a feat. Also on top, Arias crossed on the left side for Martinelli to finish with his chest. Renan made a great save, at close range.

RIGHT DRAW

Until the match enforced an old football motto: those who don’t, win. After a high ball in the area, Churín played for the top, Cano didn’t score, and Baralhas finished at the back of the net. In another dangerous move, Airton hit a beautiful shot from outside the area, but Fábio saved it.

EX LAW!

In the end, Jefferson played for Marlon Freitas, a former Tricolor player, who took a risk from the edge of the area. The ball deflected on Nino and went to the back of Fábio’s net. To complicate matters even more, Léo Pereira started in the final minutes, but Nino saved in a providential cart. With the result, Fluminense remains without winning the Dragon for six games.

DATASHEET

ATLÉTICO-GO 3 x 2 FLUMINENSE

Date/Time: 10/05/2022, at 19:00

Place: Antonio Accioly (GO)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves and José Eduardo Calza

Video referee: Daniel Nobre Bins (FIFA)

Yellow Cards: Airton, Jefferson, Léo Pereira and Baralhas (ATL) /

Red Cards:

goals: Jhon Arias (4’/1T) (0-1) / Germán Cano (39’/1T) (0-2) / Diego Churín (45’/1T) (1-2) / Decks (29’/2T) ( 2-2) / Marlon Freitas (42’/2T) (3-2)

ATLETICO-GO (Coach: Eduardo Souza)

Renan; Dudu (Edson Fernando 40’/2T), Lucas Gazal, Wanderson, Arthur Henrique (Jefferson- half-time); Willian Maranhão (Marlon Freitas 29’/2T), Gabriel Baralhas, Shaylon (Jorginho 21’/2T); Airton, Diego Churin, Luiz Fernando (Léo Pereira – halftime).



FLUMINENSE (Coach Fernando Diniz)

Fabio; Calegari (Caio Paulista 34’/2T), Nino, Felipe Melo (Marrony 34’/2T), Cristiano (Willian 46’/2T); André, Martinelli, Ganso; Nathan (Michel Araújo 34’/2T); Jhon Arias (Matheus Martins 24’/2T) and Germán Cano.