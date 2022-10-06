Withdrawals of up to BRL 3,900 released in October by the FGTS!

Now, workers who were born in October and have a balance available in their FGTS accounts can withdraw up to R$3,900 this month. The modality concerns the birthday withdrawal, available only to some specific taxpayers.

To learn more about the withdrawal method, how to request it and the maximum amount paid for it, continue following the article below and clarify all your doubts!

Who can carry out the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

As the name of the modality suggests, the birthday withdrawal is intended for all workers who have a balance available in their Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) accounts and who were born in the month in which the benefit was withdrawn. In this case, those born in October can already run after the money, which can be withdrawn until December 30th of this year.

Modality values

That said, the values ​​of the birthday withdrawal will depend on how much the worker takes into account, taking into account that it is not possible to withdraw the full value of the money. In all, there are seven payment ranges in which an additional fixed installment is included for withdrawal based on the percentage of the FGTS value. Check out:

Values ​​up to R$ 500: possibility of withdrawing 50% of the value, without adding an additional installment;

Values ​​between R$ 500.01 to R$ 1,000: possibility of withdrawing 40% of the value, with an additional R$ 50;

Values ​​between R$ 1,000.01 to R$ 5,000: possibility of withdrawing 30% of the value, with an additional R$ 150;

Values ​​between R$ 5,000.01 to R$ 10,000: possibility of withdrawing 20% ​​of the value, with an additional R$ 650;

Values ​​between R$ 10,000.01 to R$ 15,000: possibility of withdrawing 15% of the value, with an additional R$ 1,150;

Values ​​between R$ 15,000.01 to R$ 20,000: possibility of withdrawing 10% of the value, with an additional R$ 1,900;

Amounts above BRL 20,000.01: possibility of withdrawing 5% of the amount, with an additional BRL 2,900.

How to join the birthday withdrawal?

Finally, to join the birthday withdrawal modality, simply download the FGTS app (Android: https://bityli.com/qzXXd or iOS: https://bityli.com/RPkqb) and follow the steps below:

First, access the app with your registered password;

Then click on the “anniversary withdrawal” tab;

After that, read all available terms and click on agree to the terms and conditions;

Finally, click on “Join the birthday withdrawal”.

The app also allows the user to know how much he has to receive from the withdrawal and choose how he prefers to have access to the money, whether in person, at a bank branch, or through a virtual transfer to any bank account of his choice.

It is important to remember that, when adhering to the birthday withdrawal modality, the worker gives up the termination withdrawal, which is given to those who were fired without just cause from employment. However, it is possible to return to it, being necessary to wait 24 months to change the modality. Having said that, it is also valid to inform that the adhesion to the birthday withdrawal is not mandatory, so, if you do not want to, the worker does not need to adhere to it.

