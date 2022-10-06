Woman who crashed motorcycle into pole in Pacaembu, in Votuporanga, dies at Hospital de Base

Votuporanguense Denise Matias, 36, spent two weeks hospitalized in the neighboring city, but could not resist her injuries.



Denise Matias, 36 years old (Photo: Personal Archive)

The votuporanguense Denise Matias, 36, victim of a serious accident on September 18 in the municipality, could not resist the serious injuries and died this Wednesday (5), after more than 15 days under the care of the medical team of the Hospital de Base, in the neighboring city of Rio Preto.

The accident happened near the roundabout that gives access to the Pacaembu neighborhood, west of Votuporanga. Denise was heading towards the neighborhood when, for reasons that will still be clarified by the investigation, she lost control of the direction and crashed into a public lighting pole.

On the day of the events, the woman was knocked unconscious and people passing by called the SAMU (Mobile Emergency Care Service), which managed to revive her and rushed her to Santa Casa de Votuporanga, but on the same day she was referred to the Hospital de Base in Rio Preto, where she remained until her death.

Denise was very popular in town. She leaves two children, in addition to other family members and friends. The wake time and other details in our updates.








