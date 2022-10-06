World exchanges operate without a single direction before the ECB minutes; Fed speeches, US data and more market affairs today

U.S. stock index futures operate lower on Thursday morning, after falling in regular trading and halting a two-day rally, while Asian markets closed with no clear direction.

Investors continue to monitor economic data to see if inflation is cooling or if rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are pushing the US economy closer to a recession.

ADP data showed the labor market remained strong in September, as private companies created 208,000 jobs, beating the Refinitiv consensus of 200,000 jobs. On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ September employment report will be released, providing the Fed and investors with another piece of data.

After Raphael Bostic, from the Atlanta Federal Reserve, said yesterday (5th) that the fight against inflation is still ‘in the early days’, more Fed leaders have speeches scheduled for today. In addition, investors are waiting for weekly unemployment benefits, with a Refinitiv forecast of 203,000 claims.

European stocks, meanwhile, are mixed after opening higher in Thursday’s session, as global markets try to recover from recent volatility.

Minutes of the last meeting of the European Central Bank are scheduled for 8:30 am (Brasília time) and should reiterate a tough speech in relation to the fight against inflation. At the meeting held in early September, the institution raised the interest rate in the Euro Zone to 1.25%.

In Brazil, the indicator agenda is weak, with the release of the General Index of Prices-Internal Availability (IGP-DI) for September, at 8:00 am, which should present new deflation. Investors will still be keeping an eye on polls for the second round of the presidential election.

United States

After the beginning of a positive month lost its momentum, the New York index futures operate lower this Thursday morning (6), the eve of the payrollwhich bring more signaling if the labor market downturn is really happening.

The narrative of a less contractionary Federal Reserve seems to be taking a back seat as investors look for further evidence of a slowdown in the US economy.

The 10-year US Treasury rate hit 3.7%, up from 3.6% the day before.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.21%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.26%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.28%

Asia

Asian markets closed with no clear direction in today’s trading session after Wall Street’s two-day rally lost momentum and OPEC+ agreed to cut 2 million barrels a day in production to support oil prices.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7% to 27,311.30, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.02% to 2,237.86.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.38% after rising about 6% on Wednesday.

Mainland Chinese markets remain closed for a public holiday this week.

Shanghai SE (China), closed

Nikkei (Japan), +0.70%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.42%

Kospi (South Korea), +1.02%

Europe

European markets operate mixed after opening slightly higher on Thursday, while investors wait for the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the European Central Bank held in early September in search of more signals about the future of monetary policy in the bloc.

In indicators, retail sales for August in the Eurozone fell by 0.3% on a monthly basis and -2% on a yearly basis.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.09%

DAX (Germany), +0.32%

CAC 40 (France), -0.02%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.44%

commodities

Oil prices rise for the fourth straight session after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November, the biggest reduction since 2020

The cut could spur a rebound in oil prices, which have fallen to around $90 from $120 three months ago on fears of a global economic recession, rising US interest rates and a stronger dollar.

WTI Oil, +0.13%, at $87.87 a barrel

Brent crude, up 0.16% at $93.52 a barrel

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -0.09% to $20,141.49 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

In Brazil, at 10 am, data for the automotive sector is released in September, with a forecast of a fall of 4.4% in production (compared to an increase of 8.7% in August) and a rise of 2.7% in the registration of new vehicles. (compared to a 14.6% rise in August). Earlier, the IGP-DI data for September will be released.

At 9:30 am, they have the week’s unemployment insurance figures in the US with a forecast of 203,000, against 193,000 last week.

Brazil

8:00 am: September IGP-DI

10:30 am: Auction of the National Treasure

12:00 pm: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has an audience with the Executive President of the Instituto Aço Brasil, Marco Polo de Mello Lopes

euro zone

8:30 am: Minutes of the European Central Bank meeting

USA

9:30 am: Unemployment benefits, consensus Refinitiv expects 203,000 claims

2pm: Speech by Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans

4pm: Speech by Fed Member Christopher Waller

3. Economic news

Lula is still divided on the path to fiscal policy

Lula’s campaign is still divided on the fiscal policy path to be adopted in a possible new PT government. The central point of the disagreements is about the need or not to adopt an expenditure control rule to replace the spending ceiling, which Lula has already anticipated will be revoked if he is elected.

According to the broadcast, the political wing defends the repeal of the ceiling with the permanence of the primary results target rule (revenues minus expenses, without spending on public debt interest). The economists wing of the party tries to emphasize the need for a model that combines a rule of spending control, but that at the same time allows investments in priority projects with a multiplier effect to accelerate GDP growth. Amid the differences, there is an internal movement so that details are presented in the second round.

4. Political news

election polls

Former President Lula with 51% of total voting intentions in the second round, against 43% for Bolsonaro, according to an Ipec/TV Globo survey. The margin of error is two percentage points, plus or minus. White and null votes add up to 4% and another 2% do not know who to vote for. 2,000 people were interviewed between the 3rd and 5th of October.

Considering the valid votes in this Wednesday’s IPEC survey – which exclude the blank and null votes and the undecided ones from the poll – Lula adds up to 55% against 45% for Bolsonaro.

This Thursday morning, the PoderData survey was released. It was held from October 3 to 5, 2022 and shows Lula with 52% of voting intentions against 48% for Bolsonaro in the 2nd round of elections. The score refers to valid votes – assigned to any of the candidates, excluding blanks and nulls.

When considering the totality of votes, Lula has 48% against 44% for Bolsonaro. 6% say they intend to vote blank or annul the vote and 2% do not know.

Lula says he will prioritize direct contact with voters

In one of the main acts of support organized by the campaign so far, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met, late yesterday afternoon, with several governors, senators and political leaders from different regions of the country. The majority were from states in the North and Northeast – where the PT had its highest vote in the first round.

During his speech, the PT said that he intends to attend a few debates in the second round against Jair Bolsonaro (PL), as he will prioritize street agendas and direct contact with the voter to win votes.

Tebet officially supports Lula in the second round

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) announced this Wednesday (5) her support for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second round contest of the 2022 Elections against the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Tebet’s position was already expected, since his speech in which he acknowledged the results of the polls and said that he would not remain neutral, and that he would defend democracy.

Covid

Brazil recorded this Wednesday (5) 109 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 686,640 since the beginning of the pandemic.

With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 95. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +45%, indicating an upward trend for the second day.

In total, the country recorded 8,056 new diagnoses of Covid-19 in 24 hours, completing 34,743,598 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

5. Corporate Radar

PRIO (PRIO3), formerly PetroRio, reported total production of 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 14.9% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Daily production was 45.7 thousand boepd in 3Q22, compared to 33.3 thousand boepd.

The airline operator Gol announced this Wednesday (5) operational data for the third quarter of 2022.

The supply of seats per kilometers flown (ASK) increased by 41.2% compared to the same period last year, while total seats grew by 32.5%. The number of take-offs in the period rose 39.8%. Revenue per passenger kilometer (RPK) grew 41% and load factor stood at 81.3% (0.1 percentage points lower than in the third quarter of 2021).

Multiplan (MULT3)

Total sales of Multiplan’s malls in 3Q22 showed a performance 28.3% higher than that reported in 3Q21 and 25.9% above the result of 3Q19, reaching R$ 4.7 billion, a new sales record for a third quarter.

Same Store Sales (SSS) reached +23.9% in the quarter compared to 3Q21 and +23.8% vs. the 3Q19.

Hapvida (HAPV3) signed a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the voting capital of Sistemas e Planos de Saúde by its wholly-owned subsidiary Notre Dame Intermédica Saúde, the company informed this Wednesday night (5).

The acquisition price is R$120 million, to be paid in cash, subject to changes in indebtedness and working capital, in addition to having a portion retained to guarantee any contingencies.

Cade informed, through a Decision published in the Official Gazette, that Hapvida (HAPV3) withdrew from the merger with Plamed Medical Assistance Plan. Thus, the act referring to the operation, which consisted of transferring to Hapvida the portfolio of all health care service coverage contracts entered into by Plamed with beneficiaries of medical-hospital health plans, as well as, potentially, the operation of his Clínica São Camilo, in Aracaju, was shelved without a merit judgment.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

