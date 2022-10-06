You can win half a million reais just using your card

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Caixa Elo cards launched the promotion “Now Go with CAIXA Elo – Go by Moto, Go with Half a Million Reais”, which will bring rewards to credit and debit card customers. Every day there will be a draw for a motorcycle, and in the final draw will be drawn BRL 500 thousand.

Customers can register from the 1st of September. The numbers are accumulated each R$ 30 in purchases and are also valid for purchases via QR Code at Caixa Tem (with payments at the machine) and in the Google Pay digital wallet.

Register on the website; Use your Caixa Elo credit or debit card, which can also be used in the “Pay at the machine” option of Caixa Tem; For every R$ 30 in purchases, you will get a lucky number.

Participation period

The promotion started on 01/09/2022 and will end on the day 12/31/2022.

Purchases made using the “Pay at the machine” option of the Caixa Tem app are valid to participate in the “Agora Vai com CAIXA Elo” promotion.

Check out, in the following step, how to register:

Open the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS); Tap on “Virtual Debit Card”, located on the platform’s home menu; Use the card number that appears on the screen to register for the “Agora Vai com CAIXA Elo” promotion.

Sweepstakes Calendar

awards purchase period Disclosure of lucky numbers Conducting the draw Announcement of winners 30 bikes 00:00 from 09/01 to 23:59 on 09/30/2022 10/14/2022 10/15/2022 11/02/2022 31 bikes 00:00 from 10/01 to 23:59 on 10/31/2022 11/18/2022 11/19/2022 12/08/2022 30 bikes 00:00 from 11/01 to 23:59 on 11/30/2022 12/16/2022 12/17/2022 01/05/2023 31 bikes 00:00 to 01/12 to 23:59 on 31/12/2022 01/20/2023 01/21/2023 02/13/2023 BRL 500 thousand 00:00 from 09/01 to 23:59 on 12/31/2022 01/24/2023 01/25/2023 02/21/2023 Source: Elo

Image: rafastockbr/shutterstock.com