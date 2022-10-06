“You have to go to Sevilla anyway”; Sampaoli demands and convinces the board to buy Menino da Vila; Santos will be entitled to receive

Jorge Sampaoli it’s all right to go back to Seville-ESP. The Spanish newspapers claim that he will command the Spanish team again and he has already made a demand that is part of his profile. According to sports newspapers in Spain, the Argentine demands the hiring of Gabigol, ex-Santos, and would have an asset to convince the athlete.

The coach knows that Gabriel didn’t work out in Europe and he has that in mind to try Show its value in the Old Continent. The shirt 9 was soon successful at Peixão, where he attracted looks from European football and went to Inter Milan, but he didn’t get a sequel and soon arrived at Benfica on loan. In the Incarnates, he also failed to do well.

“If yesterday we commented that his first request was the return of Lucas Ocampos from his loan to Ajax, today we reveal that his favorite for the striker and end the problem in front of Sevilla’s goal, is the Brazilian striker of Flamengo, Gabigol”, said an excerpt from the report of the Vamos Mi Sevilla FC portal.

Also according to the website, Sevilla could spend 18 million euros (R$ 92.4 million) to try to get him out of Flamengo. If it is sold for these amounts, Santos is entitled to receive 3% of the total amounts, that is, something around R$2.7 million at current price.

The carioca club wants to receive an amount of 30 million euros (R$ 154 million). If Sevilla reaches that amount, Peixão would receive BRL 4.6 million. Therefore, the direction of Santos indirectly cheers for the athlete to return to Europe and, thus, earn a little more money for Alvinegro Praiano.