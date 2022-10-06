young man confirms that the reason was bullying

The 15-year-old student suspected of shooting three students, inside a classroom at a school in Sobral, testified after the attack on the morning of this Wednesday, 5th. ), the young man said that premeditated the attack on a school in Sobral after being a victim of bullying.

During the action, three students were shot and rescued. Ambulances from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) were also called and sent the victims to a health unit.

The attack took place at Professor Carmosina Ferreira Gomes High School, located in the Sumaré neighborhood.

The Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) reported that the teenager is suspected of an infraction similar to the crime of attempted murder.

He was seized with a firearm registered in the name of a CAC (collector, marksman and hunter) and was from a family member of the young man.

Attack on Sobral school: one victim in serious condition

The press office of Santa Casa de Sobral reported that the three victims were taken to hospital after the incident. Two teenagers had head injuries. One of them is in serious condition, intubated, and the other is in stable condition. The third student was shot in the leg and is still undergoing medical evaluation.







All students are in their first year of high school. THE PEOPLE contacted the school’s director, Jorge Célio, who said he was being heard by the police. The Secretary of Education of the State, Eliana Estrela, is going to Sobral to monitor the case.

