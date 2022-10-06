Zé Felipe talks about having to leave Virgínia in a mansion: I can’t

According to the singer, there is no way to get used to being homesick when I left home

Since birth, Zé Felipe saw the spotlight on him due to the fame of Leonardo. In this way, he followed in his father’s footsteps and became one of the great musicians of today.

However, the singer’s talent is not the only factor that draws the attention of his thousands of fans. This is because marriage with Virginia Fonseca is also featured.

Thus, when opening a box of answers on Instagram, the artist came across a question about his family.

“What is it like to have to leave the Maria Alice, Virginia and Flururu to go to the shows? Have you gotten used to it or not?”asked one person.

Sincerely, Zé Felipe talked about leaving his wife, who is expecting their second daughter, Mary flowerat home next to little Maria Alice.

According to the singer, even with the custom of leaving them at the mansion, the feeling is not easy at all.

SINGER SAYS HE CAN’T GET USED TO HEALTHY

“Man, I can’t get used to it” began Leonardo’s heir, who spoke about his recent move to the United States:

“I think the time I felt the most was now, when I went to the United States”assumed Zé Felipe.

Even with the success of the performances outside the country, Virgínia Fonseca’s husband confessed about missing her.

“The shows were amazing, thank God, but I had never left the country and left them here. It was the time I felt the most, there’s no way to get used to it“said the singer.

CONTROVERSY INVOLVING SHOWS

And speaking of Zé Felipe’s shows, recently, a real controversy on the subject came to light.

It all started when the singer’s alleged manager gave an interview for a PodCast.

At the time, the alleged businessman said that Virgínia Fonseca’s husband canceled a show in Rio de Janeiro due to lack of audience.

However, after the bomb, Zé Felipe assured that the news was false. “Guys here’s the thing, they sent me a lie here”he said, who continued:

“The only show I had in RJ this year was Garota Vip, from naughty, do not understand from yesterday take that away. Don’t believe everything you see here no”said the singer.