00Nation defeats Imperial and adds second victory in the Americas RMR | DRAFT5

THE 00Nation won his second victory in the Americas RMR. In a Brazilian classic this Thursday morning (6), the team led by Marcelo “coldzera“David defeated the Imperial per 16×11 and is one step away from the Major in Rio de Janeiro.
The team led by Gabriel “falleN” Toledo, in turn, suffered its second setback in the competition and will need to play a knockout match, worth staying in the Americas RMR. If you lose, the dream of going to IEM Rio 2022 ends for Imperial.
The game
In the first half of the match, played on the Inferno map, Imperial put up a strong defense and dominated 00Nation. With a well-built defensive system, the warriors gave little space to 00, which did little. Therefore, the score showed 10×5 for Imperial at the turn of half.
In the second stage, it was 00Nation’s turn to show a very tight defense. After winning the round pistol, the team was very confident and put it into practice. With great difficulty to enter the bomb sitesImperial saw 00Nation add round by round until closing the map by 16×11.
