4 nutritional deficiencies that can cause mood swings

You should probably listen to your mom when she tells you to eat homemade food instead of ordering at fast foods and the like. The idea is that you not only maintain a healthy body, but also to balance your body and your mental health, so that there is no change in mood, for example. This stems from the fact that they can actually occur mood swings due to nutritional deficiency. You can find out more about this throughout the article, so check it out.

3 types of nutritional deficiencies that can affect our mood

Most mental health conditions, from depression to anxiety, are caused by inflammation in the brain, which causes brain cells to die. The source of this inflammation is our gut, as it lacks essential nutrients that are important for our body to perform vital functions.

When we maintain good eating habits and a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, we can keep our brain healthy and prevent inflammation and its consequences. Nutritionist and health expert Karishma Shah talked about three nutritional deficiencies that can affect our mood in an Instagram post. If you suffer from mood swings or other mental health issues, you should be aware of these deficiencies.

antioxidants

Oxidative stress plays a role in anxiety and depression, leading to inflammation that can disrupt healthy brain function and lead to moodiness. Origins include inflammatory diets, especially excess sugar and refined carbohydrates, processed foods, fats, processed products, and stress.

Zinc

Zinc deficiency alters the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex of the brain. Causes of deficiency include very poor digestion and insufficient diet. So, consume foods rich in zinc, which are oysters and shellfish, chicken, almonds, spinach, cocoa (raw).

Vitamin B6

It is one of the most important vitamins for mental health because it is a cofactor for the key emotional neurotransmitters serotonin, GABA and dopamine. Deficiency can lead to anxiety, depression, irritability, confusion, fatigue and PMS. Vitamin B6 deficiency can be due to malabsorption of some medications and also alcoholism. This vitamin is found in seafood and wild meats, beans, nuts, offal and green leafy vegetables.