5G arrives in all Brazilian capitals this Thursday

The technology 5G arrives this Thursday, the 6th, the all 27 capitals of Brazil. The cycle will end with the connection of the fifth generation mobile internet signal in the five cities of the North Region: Belém (PA), Macapá (AP), Manaus (AM), Porto Velho (RO) and Rio Branco (AC).

The deadline for operators responsible for transmitting the signal to connect all the stations scheduled ends on November 28th. According to the rules, it is necessary to have at least one antenna for every 100 thousand inhabitants.

57 antennas will be connected in Belém, 18 in Macapá, 84 in Manaus, 21 in Porto Velho and 15 in Rio Branco. The information comes from the counselor Moisés Queiroz Moreira, from the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi).

“It was a successful work in this initial phase, despite being difficult and learning, because we were not fully aware of the problems that could arise”, said the counselor.

Presence of 5G

So far, Vivo, TIM and Claro have installed “more than twice” the number of antennas provided for in the 5G tender, says Gaispi coordinator Henrique Gomes Pinheiro. “The minimum was 2,528 stations. However, 5,275 have already been installed”, he details.

5G is present in 5% of the 93 thousand stations spread across the country. The service offered in Brazilian capitals reaches 24% of the population, with the potential to reach 50 million people.

Next step

The second stage foreseen in the public notice is to take the technology to municipalities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants. The deployment should start in January 2023 and have a challenge: the satellite dishes, whose signal suffers interference from 5G.

The federal government has already started the distribution of digital antenna kits for families to exchange and avoid losses. For those enrolled in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), the equipment and installation are free of charge.