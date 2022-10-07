A Fazenda 14: Tiago Ramos comments expulsion after showing private part | The Farm 14

Tiago Ramos is giving the talk with his statements in A Fazenda 14, it seems that Neymar’s ex-stepfather likes to cause by revealing details of his personal life to other pedestrians. Recently, the model decided to take everyone by surprise once again, telling a very daring fact from his past: the boy was already expelled from school after showing his private parts during a class. The revelation gave something to talk about.

During a conversation with confinement colleagues, Tiago Ramos thought it would be a good idea to talk about his antics at school. “I got kicked out several times! I hit on the director”, he began, already scaring Lucas Santos. “Did you hit on the director? My God!”. However, what Lucas and the other farmhands didn’t expect, was that the story could get even worse.

Therefore, Tiago Ramos continued the report: “It almost worked. But I didn’t get kicked out for that. The teachers all knew, from a young age [que eu me atraía por mulheres mais velhas]. I took off my clothes in the living room. There was a teacher’s desk with a little hole. I put the ‘junk’ [pênis] and I stayed there”, he said, while imitating a dance.

Vni Büttel took advantage of the statement to hit the pawn. “But did ar*la fit in the little hole?” he asked. “F*ck, I was 14 years old!”, justified Tiago. And it is worth remembering that this is not the first time that the influencer has made sexual revelations within the program. The ex-boyfriend of Neymar’s mother has already shocked the public by revealing that his first time had been with a woman 37 years his senior.

At the time, the young man reinforced that he was always attracted to more mature women. “I lost my virginity at 15 to a 52-year-old woman,” he said. He then revealed details about the intimate moment. “Two minutes and bye.” Vini was also present in this conversation and provoked the confinement colleague. “The two best minutes of your life, huh?”. Tiago countered, saying that they weren’t so bad, since the woman went back to look for him.

The web, in turn, has problematized the behavior of Tiago Ramos. Through the comments, you can see that the public doesn’t find his stories so funny. “We have seen that his behavior is not the best. Where a person scares you, that’s not entertainment,” one user opined. “A real problem wherever he goes. Boy trash,” noted another. “How awful,” lamented another netizen.

