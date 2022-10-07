Actor and actress, from Globo soap opera, died days apart

Meet the couple, who starred in a successful soap opera, but at the height of their career at Globo ended up dying

Women in Love was one of the great successes of Globe, it is not for nothing that it is chosen from time to time to be shown in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. The actors who played the roles of a couple much loved by the public ended up passing away at the height of their platinum careers.

We’re talking about the actors Carmen Silva and Oswaldo Louzadawho played the characters of Flora and Leopoldo in the soap opera, shown by Globo in 2003.

For those who don’t remember, the characters from Women in Love they were humiliated by their granddaughter Dóris (Regiane Alves), and ended up leaving her house to live at Retiro dos Artistas.

Carmem Silva and Oswaldo Louzada also acted in the humorous Zorra Total, from Globo, but ended up dying in 2008, with a few days of difference between the dates.

Find out more about the actors’ careers

Oswaldo Louzada, born in Rio de Janeiro, began his role as an actor at an early age, making his first play in the 1930s. After that, the actor joined the Panamericana radio cast, now known as Jovem Pan.

The Women in Love actor made his first TV character in Bandeira 2, as Lupa Papa-Defunto. One of his biggest successes at Globo was in 1991, when he acted in Vamp, as Father Euzébio.

However, Louzada died two months before Carmem, on February 22, 2008at the age of 95, when he underwent multiple organ failure, resulting from lung cancer.

On the other hand, Carmen Silva was born in Pelotas and was a great actress, winning the Molière prize, for her performance in the play Mais Quero Asno Que Me Carrege Que Cavale Que Me Depule, in 1973.

The actress died of organ failure, on April 21, 2008.