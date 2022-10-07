Actress shot to death in attempted robbery that lasted just six seconds

A woman was shot to death in an attempted robbery in Rio de Janeiro. The case draws attention to the agility of the action, which lasted only six seconds. The occurrence was recorded on the night of this Wednesday, 6. Security cameras caught the moment of the crime. The victim was a retired actress and teacher.

According to information from G1, the action was registered in the Marechal Hermes neighborhood, in the North Zone of Rio. In the records, it is possible to see two thieves approaching Eliane Lorett de Campos, 58 years old. At first, the suspects walked along the sidewalk. When they see the victim’s car, one of the men goes to the middle of the street and stands in front of Eliane’s car. She, however, does not stop the vehicle.

The man then fired twice towards the driver’s window. Soon after, the two companions run away, without taking any of the victim’s belongings. There was another woman in the vehicle.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The entire action lasted six seconds. The victim was hit in the head. Eliane’s car still traveled a few meters, until it hit a pole.

Residents called the Fire Department and the victim was taken to a hospital, but could not resist the injuries. She died before being operated on. The other woman in the car suffered only minor injuries and was treated by the military at the scene.

Eliane was an actress and was returning from rehearsing a play with her friend, also an actress. According to the Military Police, agents made a sweep during the night for those involved in the crime, but there were no arrests so far.

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags