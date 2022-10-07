African man filmed being arrested while shouting ‘Lula will scream in Africa’ says he was having a barbecue in his backyard when he was arrested | Goiás

A 32-year-old African, who was arrested for shouting “Lula will scream there in Africa”, denied that he was exiting the polls in Novo Gama, on the outskirts of the Federal District. The man, who preferred not to be identified, spoke to the g1 who was at a barbecue in his backyard when he was arrested for declaring support for the PT candidate. A video records the scene (watch above) . One of the officers involved was removed from duty.

“I woke up in the morning, I was shirtless, without shoes. I was at my house with my friends, having a barbecue. I’m a supporter of Lula, but no one has the right to come to my house to arrest me because I want Lula win,” he said.

The video showing the arrest was published on social media by journalist André Caramante. The situation happened on Sunday (2), day of the first round of the 2022 elections. After that, the Public Ministry (MP) asked the Military Police for explanations and the identities of those involved, and initiated a procedure to investigate the fact. The MP also said that he repudiates and acts on several fronts in the fight against racism.

In a statement, the Military Police said that, as soon as they found out, they ordered the opening of an administrative procedure to investigate the circumstances of the case and removed the military police officer from his operational activities until the end of the investigations. The PM said that “it does not condone any type of conduct contrary to the precepts of the laws”.

The African said he lives about 200 meters from a polling place and that, after waking up, he went to have a barbecue with friends in his backyard. As he is a supporter of Lula, he said that, during the fraternization, he spoke openly about wanting the candidate to win. After that, at one point, he said that the police entered his land without justification and arrested him.

“I told him [policial] that I simply wanted Lula to win and he arrived attacking me inside my lot and arresting me. They put a pistol and told me to put my hands behind my back,” he said.

In the video, the man appears shirtless being handcuffed. During the approach, it is possible to hear the phrase “go to scream Lula there in Africa now”. Then, another man says that the young man is being arrested for being a Lula voter. To g1the African stated that whoever said the phrase was the policeman who was handcuffing him.

The man has lived in Brazil for eight years. Despite this, he says he has no right to vote, but he has the right to express his opinion.

“I don’t have the right to vote, but everyone [os candidatos] have twisted. I can have. There are many Brazilians who don’t vote, but they have whoever they want to win,” he said.

The police initially stated that the black man was handcuffed and arrested because he was close to a polling station supposedly holding an exit for PT candidate Lula. O g1 found that the young man was taken to the police, but, as he did not have electoral materials, he was released.

After the video was circulated on social media, the MP called the Military Police asking for explanations. According to the agency, they contacted the corporation asking for details of the approach and the identities of the agents involved in the case.

O g1 called the Electoral Court to find out if, even without having been kept in prison, there was a record of electoral crime involving the young man, but he was awaiting a return until the publication of this report.

The Secretary of Public Security (SSP) confirmed in a note that the man was approached by the Military Police and Municipal Civil Guard. About the speech in the video, he said that it was not possible to identify who says the sentence.

EN spoke about the case

In a note, the president of the Workers’ Party of Goiás (PT), Kátia Maria, took a position on the case. In the document, she said that “the images show scenes of racism and political violence”. The party also informed that lawyers will contact the internal affairs department of the PM and the Municipal Guard of Novo Gama to investigate the case.

“We will not allow intimidation, political and police persecution of Lula’s supporters in Goiás. We live in a democratic state of law and demand respect for the population’s freedom of choice and expression,” the note reads.

The party also informed that it will call Governor Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil) asking for the investigation, punishment of those involved and the guidance of the corporation to avoid new cases.

