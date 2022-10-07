After changing careers, artist lost battle with terminal cancer

In 2004, Senhora do Destino recruited a Portuguese actor for Constantino, a friend of the protagonist Maria do Carmo (Susana Vieira). Nuno Melo joined Aguinaldo Silva’s telenovela and conquered Brazil with the sympathy of his character, a taxi driver, and his passion for Rita de Cássia (Adriana Lessa).

Born in Lisbon, Nuno began his career in the city of Setúbal, in the early 1980s, performing in theater plays. In 1981, he recorded a small part in Vila Faia, the first soap opera produced in Portugal. On the same RTP, Melo was present at the humorous Casino Royal – alongside Herman José, one of the most famous artists in the country.

The actor’s first contact with Brazil was in 1992, through the sitcom Cupido Electrônico, an RTP production with Tônia Carrero as the protagonist and Cecil Thiré, her son, in the direction. Names such as Ângela Vieira, Antônio Abujamra, Anselmo Vasconcelos, José de Abreu and Renata Fronzi also participated in the series.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Featured in Lady of Destiny

Over the years, Nuno Melo continued to act in Portuguese television and cinema. He only returned to work with Brazilian dramaturgy in 2004, when he was invited to play Senhora do Destino. The taxi driver Constantino was popular with the public for characteristics such as loyalty, always devoted to his friend Maria do Carmo, and fidelity, through his silent love for Rita.

Constantino helped his beloved to escape the violence of her husband, Cigano (Ronnie Marruda). He was also by Rita de Cássia’s side in the face of her problems with her children, Maikel Jackson (Agles Steib) and Lady Daiane (Jéssica Sodré) – who became pregnant, while still in her teens, with Shaolin bad character (Leonardo Miggiorin).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

career as a broker

Despite all the success in Brazil, this was his only role as Nuno on Globo. In Portugal, his work as an actor went ahead. But over the years, the roles were getting scarce and the actor left for another type of branch: real estate.

“It has nothing to do with what I’ve been doing, but there are things that intersect, such as human contact. Also, I’ve always liked houses, so it’s been a pleasure to work as a furniture consultant. I have the facility to have flexible hours as a consultant. It’s a business I want to continue to invest in”, Melo told Grupo Zap in April 2015.

However, two months after this interview, on June 9, 2015, Nuno Melo died at the age of 55 after battling liver cancer. The actor had been suffering, since 2006, from hepatitis C, and was in line for a transplant.