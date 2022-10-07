After falling income, Dorival Júnior sends a message to Flamengo fans

In the last six games for the Brazilian Championship, Rubro-Negro has won only one, with three draws and two defeats.

O Flamengo goes through a bad time in the season. In the last six games for Brazilian championship there were two defeats, three draws and only one victory. The drop in income near the finals of Brazil’s Cup and gives Liberators started to worry.

This past Wednesday, the 5th, the Flamengo faced Internacional, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian, and was only in the tie. In a press conference after the confrontation, the coach Dorival Junior he didn’t seem too worried about the decisions and sent a message to the crowd.

“The games against Corinthians and athletic will be completely different, I don’t see it as a college entrance exam. I believe we will be better prepared. O Corinthians proposes the game. athletic has more of the characteristics of Inter, but each game has a story. All this goes further than the first 30 minutes will tell you,” said Dorival Junior.

“The impression was given that they can trust the team, which is prepared, structured. I have no doubt that we will play difficult games, but with safety. it would be important against Inter, yes, but I cannot fail to praise the spirit and courage of the team, which sought until the last moment”, he added.

The first game of the final Brazil’s Cup happened next Wednesday, the 12th, at 21:45, against the Corinthians, out of home. But before, the Flamengo will have in front of cuiabáat Arena Pantanal, on Saturday (8), at 7 pm, for the 31st round of the Brazilian championship.