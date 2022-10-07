After MP’s recommendation, game between Goiás and Corinthians will have a single crowd | Brazilian series a

The match between Goiás and Corinthians, scheduled for October 15, at Estádio da Serrinha, for the Brazilian Championship, will have a single crowd. The measure was recommended by the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás (MPGO) with the justification of “avoiding acts of violence between the organized supporters of the two teams, which have a history of great rivalry”.
Also according to the Public Ministry, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) followed the guidance.
Game between Goiás and Corinthians, in Serrinha, will have a single crowd — Photo: Twitter/Goiás
The recommendation was issued by the Special Action Group on Major Football Events (GFUT). The promoters recalled the clash between fans of the two teams before the first round game, held on June 19. Several people were injured on the occasion and 17 others were detained.
Two other reasons weighed: the physical structure of Serrinha – which does not have exclusive access roads – and the lack of insurance for the visiting fans.
In addition, the MP reported that the Specialized Event Policing Battalion (BEPE) of the Military Police located threats on social media from a Goiás supporter directed at three other Corinthians supporters, which “increased animosity among fans.