After rumors of support for Bolsonaro, Temer releases note about the 2nd round without naming candidates

The former president of the Republic, Michel Temer, published this Thursday 6 a note with his positions on the second round of these elections. In the text, the emedebista does not mention any of the two candidates in the dispute and only says that ‘whoever defends democracy will applaud’.

“I’ve been in London for a few days on a lecture schedule. Following the news about the 2nd round elections and in response to everyone who has been looking for me, I clarify that I will applaud the candidacy that defends democracy, strictly abides by the Constitution, promotes pacification, maintains the reforms already carried out in my government and proposes to Congress National reforms that are already on the country’s agenda”, says Temer’s text.

The note, it is worth mentioning, is a setback for the campaign of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who expected to receive the support of the former president this weekend. Temer, initially, was inclined to announce that he would be at the side of the ex-captain, but, according to the website G1was pressured by his daughters not to take this position.

Also on Wednesday, Capital Letter had already anticipated that Temer could ‘stay neutral’ in the dispute. The information came from Helder Barbalho, governor of Pará, who spoke with the reporter behind the scenes of an event with Lula (PT).

As a party, the MDB did not take sides in this second round and released its leaders and affiliates to choose their associations. The candidate for the Plateau for the party in the first round, Simone Tebet, will support the PT.