After separation from Wanessa, Zilu sent a message to Marcus Buaiz

Zilu Godói tore up the verb and detonated a message in the can to her daughter’s ex-husband

Vanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz, undoubtedly took everyone by surprise when they announced the end of their marriage in May of this year, after 17 years together. The news dropped like a bombshell, and in the face of all the commotion, Zilu godói did not fail to send a message in the can to her daughter’s ex.

On social media, the socialite made a publication a few months ago and showed that she didn’t have any quarrels with her ex-son-in-law. On the businessman’s birthday, the famous didn’t let the date go blank and released a message to him, making it clear that even after the separation, she maintains a huge affection for him.

“Today is his day! Congratulations, Marcus! May God enlighten your path, with much love, peace and joy! Be happy in your entirety! Happy birthday”, wrote Zilu Godói, in a record of the businessman with his children, José Marcus, 10, and João Francisco, 8.

WANESSA AGAINST HER FATHER

Recently, Wanessa Camargo took a lot of people by surprise when she expressed herself politically on her social networks. One day before the elections, the singer, who had not yet spoken, used her Twitter profile to send a subtle message.

Zezé’s daughter contradicted the declared political opinion of her countryman father, and posed in a blue dress, a color that represents supporters of candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In addition to the click, Wanessa Camargo completed her discreet message of support with a red heart in the caption.