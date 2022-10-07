Alec Baldwin’s Deal With Halyna Hutchins’ Family

the family of Halyna Hutchinskilled in 2021 during the filming of the movie Rustand Alec Baldwin reached an undisclosed settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit brought against the actor and others. The statement was made by the director’s widower and the actor’s lawyer. Filming of the film will resume in 2023.

Hutchins was killed at age 42 while filming outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, when the scenographic revolver Alec Baldwin was holding fired live ammunition. The director Joel Souza was also hit, but survived. Halyna’s family has filed a lawsuit against the actor and the film’s production, alleging a series of violations of industry standards. Now, Matthew HutchinsHalyna’s widower, will executive produce the film and receive a portion of the proceeds, according to the statement released. “I have no interest in getting involved in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or to Mr. Baldwin). We all believe that Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community came together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” the widower said in a statement.





