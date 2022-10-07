Alleged case of Polio in Pará raises alert for low vaccination coverage in MG

The case of poliomyelitis investigated in the State of Pará, in the North of Brazil , lights up the alert for vaccination coverage far below that recommended by the Ministry of Health across the country. In Minas Gerais and the capital Belo Horizonte, the situation is no different. If the ideal is 95% of the target audience to be immunized against the disease, the reality shows that the amount of immunized does not reach 75% in both cases.

According to data from the State Department of Health (SES-MG), the state reached a coverage of 74.23% against poliomyelitis. Currently, the state is campaigning to increase the number of people immunized, but the campaign deadline needed to be extended last Tuesday (4) due to lack of interest from the population.

The secretary of health, Fábio Bacchereti, explains that the strategy to try to sensitize the population to the importance of the vaccine must be changed, with actions activated at health posts. “Raising awareness among professionals, active search for people who have not been vaccinated, routine follow-up with municipalities, especially those who have not been able to reach the goal, are some of the actions that we will promote to prevent the return of this devastating virus”, he evaluated.

In the state of Pará, where the disease is investigated after 33 years, vaccination coverage is only 41.8%. This Thursday, a three-year-old was diagnosed with infantile paralysis, according to the State Health Department. The disease can cause immobility or weakening of arms, legs or both, leading to serious sequelae.

Belo Horizonte

In Belo Horizonte, the situation is even worse than in the state as a whole. So far, according to the Municipal Health Department, vaccination coverage is in 72% of the target audience, estimated at 104,000 children aged 1 to 4 years.

To ensure that the public keeps the vaccination schedule up to date, the teams at the health centers are actively searching for children who have not yet been vaccinated, in addition to accompanying the vaccination card during face-to-face consultations and also reinforce, by telephone contact. , the need for vaccination in routine follow-ups. Vaccines are available at all Health Centers in Belo Horizonte.

Target Audience

The vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis (or infantile paralysis) is aimed at children and adolescents. Between 0 and 14 years, the idea is to update the vaccination book – even if the person has already been immunized against the disease before. The campaign runs until October 21st and takes place together with the multi-vaccination campaign in Belo Horizonte.