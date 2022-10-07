America-MG X So Paulo – Superesportes

50
2 time
The referee puts an end to the game in Independence! So Paulo defeats Amrica-MG with a goal at the end of Alisson.
49
2 time
So Paulo substitution: Luciano leaves, Andr Anderson enters.
49
2 time
Referee adds one minute to game time.
48
2 time
Igor Gomes exchanges passes with Luciano and keeps the ball in midfield.
46
2 time
With this result, So Paulo goes to 40 points and touches America-MG.
45
2 time
Four minutes in addition.
44
2 time
GOOOLLLL DO SO PAULO!!!!!! Welington’s first cross from the left, Calleri attracts the attention of the defenders and Alisson heads in the second shoulder post.
43
2 time
Wellington Paulista and Rafinha argue, after the strong arrival of the striker from América-MG. Luciano arrives to tangle up and intensifies the mood.
42
2 time
Bentez starts play with Wellington Paulista, leaves a heel with Felipe Alves in protection and Everaldo misses a clear chance.
41
2 time
So Paulo creates good chances, but fails to define the moves.
40
2 time
After Wellington took a corner, Calleri headed over the back. Pablo Maia kicks, Miranda gets the rebound, spins hitting and Matheus Cavichioli makes a great save with his feet.
39
2 time
Calleri makes the pivot in the attack, Marcos Guilherme kicks blocked and gets a corner for So Paulo.
38
2 time
In yet another chapter of the dispute with Ricardo Silva, Calleri keeps complaining about a bump on his head.
37
2 time
Luciano reverses the game from right to left, Welington struggles to cross from the baseline, but the referee indicates that the ball has gone out of bounds.
36
2 time
Triggered with a good pass by Bentez, Everaldo kicks close to the target and stamps the outside of the net.
35
2 time
For a foul on Bentez, Alisson was cautioned with a yellow card.
34
2 time
After a charge from the left, Marcos Guilherme cleans the mark in the area and makes the pass to Calleri. der arrives seconds early to save the mining club.
33
2 time
…. and Patrick leaves for Marcos Guilherme’s entrance.
32
2 time
So Paulo changes twice: Rodrigo Nestor leaves, Igor Gomes enters.
31
2 time
Amrica-MG substitution: Al leaves, Bentez enters.
30
2 time
Everaldo accelerates through the tip and crosses into the area. No one from America-MG thinks it through the air.
29
2 time
Rafinha arrives late in the scoring, fouling Everaldo.
28
2 time
Submissions: América-MG 6×10 So Paulo.
27
2 time
So Paulo follows with only two victories as a visitor in the Brazilian Championship.
26
2 time
Everaldo builds a good move on the left and kicks over the São Paulo defense. Wellington Paulista tries to take advantage of the rebound, but Miranda alleviates the danger.
25
2 time
Amrica-MG substitution: Mastriani leaves the field, enters Wellington Paulista.
24
2 time
…. and Reinaldo leaves the field for Welington’s entrance.
23
2 time
Two substitutions for So Paulo: Igor Vincius leaves, Alisson enters.
22
2 time
Luciano avoids the ball going out on the back line, adjusts the attack and Calleri kicks over the defense.
21
2 time
In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Ava 1×2 Botafogo (Tiquinho Soares).
20
2 time
Luciano starts in a counterattack for So Paulo, makes the forward pass and Calleri blocked on top by Marlon.
19
2 time
Miranda hits Mastriani with a cart, the play goes on and the referee shows the defender yellow as soon as the ball stops.
18
2 time
The Minas Gerais club grows in the match after the three changes and pressures So Paulo’s mark.
17
2 time
In an attack on the right, Arthur crosses inside the area, but no one from América-MG deflects. Rafinha adjusts his chest for the defense of Felipe Alves.
16
2 time
Juninho lifts in the So Paulo area, striker Mastriani deflects with style and Felipe Alves avoids the Minas Gerais team’s goal.
15
2 time
….and Patric leaves the field for Arthur’s place.
14
2 time
Matheusinho comes to replace Alosio, scorer of Amrica-MG.
13
2 time
Amrica-MG’s triple substitution: Danilo Avelar leaves, Marlon enters.
12
2 time
Igor Vincius kills Amrica-MG’s counterattack with a foul on Everaldo still in the attack field.
11
2 time
Reinaldo puts a lot of strength in a corner kick, no one from So Paulo finds it at the top and Everaldo starts in a counterattack.
10
2 time
America-MG is preparing replacements.
9
2 time
Reinaldo raises in the area of América-MG, Calleri anticipates the defenders, but head on the left of the target.
8
2 time
In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Ava 1×1 Botafogo (Victor Cuesta).
7
2 time
In a free-kick in front of the area, Rodrigo Nestor steps on the ball, Pablo Maia sends a shot in the corner and Matheus Cavichioli goes for it.
6
2 time
Submissions: América-MG 5×7 So Paulo.
5
2 time
Goal of So Paulo invalidated. Luciano even celebrated, but after deflecting the defender, the ball touched the arm of the striker from São Paulo.
4
2 time
So Paulo scores with Luciano, but there is a hand touch from the striker and the move is under review.
two
2 time
In So Paulo’s counterattack, Luciano’s launch finds Rodrigo Nestor free on the left. The midfielder drives to the entrance of the area and shoots alongside the target.
1
2 time
Teams return from halftime unchanged. Same formations for restarting the game.
0
2 time
The duel in Independence resumes!
47
1 time
Break in Independence! With goals from Alosio and Calleri, Amrica-MG and So Paulo are tying for the Brazilian Championship.
45
1 time
Alosio is left lying on the lawn after a foul committed by Rafinha.
44
1 time
Two minutes extra.
43
1 time
Alosio completes the direct link to the attack with a deflection of the head above the target.
42
1 time
Hanging, Alosio receives a yellow card for fouling Pablo Maia and is suspended for the next round.
41
1 time
In charge from the side, Reinaldo launches into the area, Ricardo Silva cuts into Luciano’s body, who almost accidentally scores.
40
1 time
With this tie, So Paulo is tying itself in the classification to the other 4 teams with 38 points.
39
1 time
For a foul on Lucas Kal, Pablo Maia was punished by the referee with a yellow card.
38
1 time
Wrong passes: Amrica-MG 10×21 So Paulo.
37
1 time
Felipe Alves tries to trigger Reinaldo from the left, but the side doesn’t reach and the ball is lost out of bounds.
35
1 time
In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Palmeiras 4×0 Coritiba (Breno Lopes).
34
1 time
Calleri’s thirteenth goal in the Brazilian Championship. Top scorer Germn Cano, with 17 goals.
33
1 time
GOOOOOLLL DO SO PAULO!!!!! Luciano observes Calleri’s infiltration, the Argentinian dominates the area with his left hand and kicks hard with his right leg to equalize the score.
32
1 time
Reinaldo crosses from the left, Calleri fights to receive the ball, but heads wide.
31
1 time
Already warned, Calleri continues to tangle with Ricardo Silva in all disputes for space.
30
1 time
Matheus Cavichioli leaves the goal to catch a cross from Igor Vincius, he leaves immediately to start a counterattack, but Lo gets to the ball first.
29
1 time
So Paulo exchanges passes from the midfield and tries to open the scoring of América-MG.
28
1 time
Well positioned, Miranda anticipates Mastriani’s pass and protects possession.
27
1 time
Calleri tangles with Ricardo Silva, puts his arm over the defender’s face and the referee shows the Argentine a yellow card.
26
1 time
Submissions: América-MG 3×3 So Paulo.
25
1 time
Danilo Avelar kills So Paulo’s counterattack with a foul on Igor Vincius. Yellow card for the former Corinthians player.
24
1 time
Mastriani receives from Alosio, fills the gap and demands goalkeeper Felipe Alves.
23
1 time
Ball possession: America-MG 26% x 74% So Paulo.
22
1 time
Calleri receives a cross from Igor Vincius and heads towards the back line.
20
1 time
Pressured by Ricardo Silva, Calleri receives a throw with little angle in the area and kicks away from the target.
19
1 time
In progress for the Brazilian Championship: (Guilherme).
18
1 time
So Paulo continues looking for an attack more than Amrica-MG, now looking for the equalizer.
17
1 time
Reinaldo takes a corner from the left to the area. Al rebate of the region.
16
1 time
Reinaldo and Patrick look for each other on the left and take a corner to So Paulo.
14
1 time
Everaldo takes a corner into the area. Luciano, who was helping the defense, alleviates the danger.
13
1 time
In charge of a free-kick from América-MG on the right, Patric raises in the area of So Paulo and Miranda cuts his head, giving the home team a corner.
12
1 time
Igor Vincius stretches the pass into the area looking for Calleri, but Matheus Cavichioli leaves the goal to collect the ball.
10
1 time
So Paulo was trying to deal the cards even away from home, but was surprised after an error at the end of the game.
9
1 time
GOOOLLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!!!! After stealing the ball from Danilo Avelar, Alosio receives a cross outside the area, deflects a strong right leg and opens the scoring for Independência.
8
1 time
Rafinha presents himself to the attack from the right, tries to serve Patrick in the area, but crosses in the hands of goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli.
7
1 time
Igor Vincius is left with a leftover from Reinaldo’s cross, fixes it inside the area, but kicks over the target.
6
1 time
Mastriani opens on the right for Everaldo, who crosses in the hands of goalkeeper Felipe Alves.
3
1 time
So Paulo exchanges passes between defenders and takes a few seconds to transition to attack.
two
1 time
Felipe Alves bets on a direct link to Luciano in attack. Amrica-MG’s marking takes the best and takes possession.
1
1 time
Mastriani tries to move forward at speed, but misses Miranda’s attack.
0
1 time
Ball rolling at Independence!
0
1 time
Lineups are defined by coaches Vagner Mancini (Amrica-MG) and Rogrio Ceni (So Paulo).
0
1 time
G-6 could become G-8 this year. For this to happen, it is enough for the Libertadores champion (Flamengo or Athletico-PR) and the Copa do Brasil champion (Flamengo or Corinthians) to finish the classification of the Brazilian among the six best placed.
0
1 time
Coelho 8th place in the Brazilian with 42 points (6 pts behind the G-6) while So Paulo 14th place with 37 points.
0
1 time
After defeating Cear away from home, in round 29, América-MG wants to score the second consecutive victory to touch the Libertadores classification zone (the so-called G-6).
0
1 time
The main obstacle is the performance of the São Paulo club as a visitor. Only two victories in 14 games in the Brazilian.
0
1 time
So Paulo enters the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship dreaming of a spot in the preliminary phase of the Libertadores da América 2023. For that, it needs to jump 8 places in the 10 remaining games of the competition.
0
1 time
Good night, fans! From 8 pm, Amrica-MG will host So Paulo for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Follow every move in the game.