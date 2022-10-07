Annie Ernaux: where to see movies based on her books – 10/06/2022 – Streaming

The winner of this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature, the main literary prize, was Frenchwoman Annie Ernaux, 82. Known for making works that balance between fiction and documentary accounts of her own life, she is considered one of the pioneers of autofiction.

His books such as “O Lugar”, “Os Anos” and “O Acontecimento” became popular around the world, and the latter was adapted for cinema in 2021. Directed by French Audrey Diwan, the feature was celebrated by winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Another book by the Frenchwoman adapted for film was “Pura Paixão”, released in 2020. It was directed by Danielle Arbid and features Ukrainian dancer Sergei Polunin.

In addition to books, Ernaux presented another way of telling his stories through cinema and not just watching his works come to life with actors. She directed the documentary “Os Anos Super 8”, which can be seen later this month in São Paulo. Find out more about the works inspired by the author’s books below, who will participate in this year’s edition of Flip, in Paraty.

The event

Awarded at the Venice Film Festival and shown in Brazilian cinemas in June, at the Varilux Festival, the film stirs up taboos when talking about the abortion performed by the author when she was a university student. The film shows Anne, who imagined she had a bright and promising future, until she discovers that she is pregnant and sees her chance to escape her origins slipping away.



France, 2022. Directed by: Audrey Diwan. With: Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein, Luàna Bajram. 16 years. On HBO Max

The Super 8 Years

Documentary directed by author Annie Ernaux and her son David Ernaux-Briot brings images of the Frenchwoman’s family from 1972 to 1981. This time, she does her exercise in autofiction in the documentary that premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival and will be shown at the 46th International Film Festival of Cinema in São Paulo.



France, 2022. Directed by: Annie Ernaux and David Ernaux-Briot. Screened at the 46th International Film Festival, which takes place from 10/20 to 11/2

pure passion

The film shows an intense and dangerous relationship between Hélène Auguste, an academic and single mother, and Russian diplomat Aleksandr, a married man. He becomes the obsession of Hélène, who, seized by an overwhelming passion, is at a loss to understand when the diplomat disappears from her life.



France and Belgium, 2021. Direction: Danielle Arbid. With: Laetitia Dosch and Sergei Polunin. For rent on Google Play (R$6.90), Apple TV (R$14.90) and Amazon Prime Video (R$6.90)