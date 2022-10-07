Attack in Sobral: ‘I had no contact with this boy who shot’, says mother of young man injured at school

One day after three teenagers were shot by another student inside a state school, in Sobral, in the north of Ceará, there are still many questions to be clarified. One of them is: after all, what was the relationship between the teenager who fired the gun and the other students?

The mother of one of the boys reported, in an interview with Northeast diarythat “my son had no contact with that boy who shot.”

According to her, her son studies in a 1st year high school class and the shooter in another. The attack would have happened during the break, when her son was in the room of the teenager who made the shooting.

What he told me is that he was playing on his cell phone, with his head down, when he felt the impact. He ran and got out [da sala]went to wash his head, because he thought it was nothing, and he was already scared by the blood”

The woman had just arrived at work, around 10 am, when she was warned about the attack. Her husband went first to the Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Sobral, where her son was sent after suffering a graze shot to the back of the head.

Only after being discharged can the boy tell the family details. For the mother, the report that the two were not classmates drew attention.

“My son had no contact with this boy who shot him. I knew because everyone knows each other in high school, but having a conversation, no”, he says.

psychological follow-up

Also on Wednesday (5), the family received a visit from the school administration, who reported being so surprise and the school community in the face of the event. The boy shot was also visited by a school psychologist.

The mother worries about how long it will take for the young to feel safe again.

“The director asked him not to stop, but it’s not my decision, it’s up to him when he wants to go. I know if he doesn’t go he’ll miss the year, but he needs to give it time. Not only was he shaken, but all the children were shaken.”

Subtitle: School has more than 360 students enrolled. Photograph: Kid Junior

The woman also wants more security measures at the teaching unit because “it is the only place where we leave our children from 7 am to 5 pm, they spend more time there than with their own family.

In addition, it recognizes that the community must take time to recover from the attack. “When I come back, many children will be scared,” she thinks. She should take her son to a health center for psychological follow-up, later this week.

The boy was released on Wednesday. The teenager shot in the leg was released from hospital on Thursday (6). The third student, hit in the head during the action, remains in a serious condition in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

what happened at school

A student entered the school last Wednesday in possession of a pistol and shot three classmates. After the attack, the teenager left the teaching unit and followed home, where he was apprehended by police officers from the Police Rounds and Intensive and Ostensive Actions Command (CPRaio).

According to the secretary of Public Security and Social Defense, Sandro Caron, the boy said in testimony that the gun used to shoot his classmates belonged to his father. However, the weapon is registered in the name of a sports shooter.

According to the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), the boy revealed, in his testimony, that he had premeditated shots. The teenager’s father and also the CAC (collector, marksman and hunter) were taken to the police unit in Sobral and gave statements.

The attack was registered as an infraction analogous to the crime of attempted murder.

