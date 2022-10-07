BC changes methodology and removes Santander from the group of largest banks in the country

posted on 10/06/2022 15:14



(credit: Disclosure/Procon MS)

With the new methodology adopted by the Central Bank (BC) to measure the concentration of the financial system, Santander left the group of the largest Brazilian financial institutions. According to the 2021 Banking Economy Report (REB), released this Thursday (6/10), the monetary authority now only considers the four largest banks and not five more, as it used to be.

The four largest institutions, according to the report, are Caixa, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco and Itaú. “The RC4 [quatro maiores bancos] measures the degree of concentration through the sum of the shares of the four largest financial institutions in a given market”, the text detailed, which says that the concept is “traditionally used in the literature and by a multilateral organization”.

The document also started to disclose the concentration by segment, by capital control, public or private, and by origin of resources, free and directed.





Concentration

The five largest financial institutions in the country concentrated 78.7% of the credit market in the banking segment in 2021, a drop of 0.5 percentage point compared to the previous year, as described in the report.

The percentage has been on a downward trajectory since 2018. Including the non-banking segment, which includes cooperatives, fintechs and financial institutions, for example, the largest represented 67.9% of credit operations, 0.6 point less than in 2020.

“The drop in concentration is observed in all accounting aggregates and, more intensely, in total deposits,” the report pointed out. Regarding deposits, the group concentrated 75.9% in the banking segment and 70% in the non-banking segment. The total assets of the five largest institutions, in turn, are equivalent to 74.9% of the total banking segment and 65.2% of the non-banking segment.

Profitability

The balance sheet also points out that the profitability of the banking system has returned to levels close to those observed before the pandemic. Institutions’ net income totaled BRL 132 billion in 2021, 49% higher than in 2020 and 10% higher than in 2019.

According to the BC, the growth in the interest margin, the reduction in expenses with provisions and the efficiency gains explain the improvement in results. However, the recovery of bank profitability was not homogeneous. The return of “complex” and “regional and public” banks, which have more diversified business models, showed the greatest increase. On the other hand, the profitability of banks in the “credit” and “others” segment practically did not show any recovery.

Coverage by Correio Braziliense





Want to stay on top of the main news from Brazil and the world? follow him Brazilian Mail on the social networks. we are in twitter, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow up!