“Behind the scenes, the impression is…”; André Hernan brings news to the market and Palmeiras is ‘a thread’ of business for defender

Alviverde is very close to the Brazilian title and, only later, will he take care of pending issues of the cast of Abel Ferreira

There is nothing more important for the palm trees at this time than the focus on the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship. This Thursday (6), Abel Ferreira’s team – suspended, will give way to João Martins on the edge of the field – faces Coritiba at Allianz Parque and can open 12 points of difference for the second place.

With nine games to go, Palmeiras has a 98% chance of being champion, according to the mathematician Tristao Garcia. But, even so, there are internal pending issues to be resolved in relation to the cast. In addition to Dudu’s situation, who is about to renew his contract until the end of 2026, the goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba must also have its future defined soon.

With a contract expiring in December, the 35-year-old archer would already be in talks with his managers behind the scenes to renew for another season. According to colleagues Marcelo Hazan and André Hernanof UOL Sport, football director Anderson Barros will only put “full stop” after the end of the Brazilian Championship.

After embittering the reserve at Internacional in 2021, Lomba was hired by Palmeiras for a year in order to be Weverton’s immediate reserve. The bet paid off and the goalkeeper, even in just 11 games, did the trick, with a lot of security and few mistakes under the posts. “Behind the scenes, the impression at the club is that there will be an agreement,” he said. Hazan and Hernan.