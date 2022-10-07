Biden announces pardon for US marijuana possession convicts

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Biden announces pardon for US marijuana possession convicts 2 Views

Joe Biden at the White House on September 15

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Joe Biden announces pardon for people convicted of marijuana possession

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenannounced that it will pardon all Americans convicted of possession and use of marijuana.

The representative communicated the measure in a post on Twitter on Thursday afternoon (10/06).

Pardon is restricted to citizens who have been criminally convicted in the federal sphere of American justice. But Biden said he will ask state governors to do the same.

“As I’ve always said during my campaign for president, no one should be in prison just for using or possessing marijuana. Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has ruined many lives and jailed people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Biden wrote.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Young man dies of meningitis in São Paulo, and total number of deaths reaches 10

This week, the city of São Paulo recorded two more cases of meningococcal meningitis, one …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved