Biden announces pardon for US marijuana possession convicts

5 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Joe Biden announces pardon for people convicted of marijuana possession

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenannounced that it will pardon all Americans convicted of possession and use of marijuana.

The representative communicated the measure in a post on Twitter on Thursday afternoon (10/06).

Pardon is restricted to citizens who have been criminally convicted in the federal sphere of American justice. But Biden said he will ask state governors to do the same.

“As I’ve always said during my campaign for president, no one should be in prison just for using or possessing marijuana. Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has ruined many lives and jailed people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Biden wrote.

Some US states, such as California and Colorado, have legalized the production and trade of Cannabis sativa, in addition to recreational and medicinal uses – a market that currently generates billions of dollars in the economy.

On the other hand, many Americans, particularly among the black population, are still arrested and convicted for being caught with the drug.

In his announcement, Biden claimed that criminal prosecutions for marijuana possession “imposed unnecessary barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities.”

“And while white, black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted and convicted at disproportionate rates,” the Democrat wrote.

The president stated that the measures regarding cannabis will have three phases.

First, he said he will ask the country’s Attorney General’s Office to develop a program to issue pardons to people convicted of possession and use of the plant – including in case of sentences already served.

According to him, thousands of previously convicted Americans are denied “employment, housing and education opportunities” because of the stigma of a criminal conviction.

“My measure will help alleviate the side effects of these convictions,” he said.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, US President Says There’s No Sense in Condemning People for Possessing Weed

Second, Biden said he will ask governors to pardon those convicted of the same crime in state courts.

As a final point, the Democrat said he will ask the US Attorney General and the secretary of health to take administrative steps to review the way marijuana is classified in the country’s Controlled Substances Act.

Currently, the legislation ranks cannabis at the highest level, alongside drugs such as LSD and heroin.

In that classification, marijuana is considered more dangerous than fentanyl and methamphetamine – “the drugs that are driving our overdose epidemic”.

In recent years, the United States has been facing a health crisis with thousands of overdose deaths caused by the problematic use of opioids such as fentanyl – in two decades, about 500,000 Americans have died from an opioid-related overdose.

Biden also stated that “even as federal and state marijuana regulations change, important limitations on trafficking, marketing and sales to minors must remain in effect.”

US law allows each state to decide individually how it regulates the use and consumption of drugs in its territory.

As a result, there are 19 states where the medical and adult use of marijuana is permitted. Already in 16, only medicinal consumption is allowed.

Another 10 states allow the use of drugs with low levels of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive substance of the plant).

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Most Americans are in favor of legalizing marijuana in the country, according to poll

In three states, any use of cannabis is prohibited.

A recent Gallup poll found that 68% of Americans believe marijuana should be legalized in the country.

Support for legalization is highest among Democratic Party voters – 83% of them support the measure. Among Republicans, the issue is divided: 50% are in favor of legalization, and 49% are against.

Biden and the War on Drugs

Biden arrived at the White House in 2021, when the so-called War on Drugs turned exactly 50 years old.

At a June 1971 press conference, then-President Richard Nixon announced that drug abuse was America’s new “public enemy number one”. “It is necessary to undertake a new all-out offensive,” Nixon declared.

It was not a figure of speech: in five decades, the US government has won trillions of dollars in a battle that is now recognized as bankrupt even by those who contributed to installing it, such as Biden himself.

When he was vice president under Barack Obama, he strongly opposed legalizing marijuana, a move he called “a mistake.” It was up to him, however, to change his opinion and the direction of the country.

According to estimates by the NGO American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), 500,000 people are arrested each year in the US for possession of marijuana.

And there is a clear profile as to who the arrests fall on: blacks are 3.6 times more likely to end up behind bars for marijuana use than whites, although there is no significant difference in the amount of weed used by whites and blacks.