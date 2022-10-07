Big European club prepares proposal of R$ 122 million to remove Gabigol from Flamengo

Abhishek Pratap 10 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Big European club prepares proposal of R$ 122 million to remove Gabigol from Flamengo 1 Views

Brazilian football

Striker remains one of the team’s highlights

Leandro Vieira

Per Leandro Vieira

Flamengo v Velez - CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2022: Semifinals
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images South AmericaFlamengo v Velez – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2022: Semifinals
Leandro Vieira

One of the main players in Brazilian football, Gabigol returns to have his specs outside Flamengo. The forward, who has 28 goals and 5 assists in the 58 games he has played in, continues to attract attention from the Old Continent.

The ball of the moment is Sevilla. That’s because, yesterday, the Spanish press published that the top scorer would be the first name requested by Jorge Sampaoli from the club’s board – the coach is already in town and will soon be made official as the team’s new commander.

Under Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla did not start the season well, occupying the last positions in La Liga, in addition to not having won the Champions League.

In the last window, the club lost very important names in the squad, such as the defense duo formed until then by Frenchman Jules Koundé and Brazilian Diego Carlos. Lucas Ocampos also left the club, heading to Ajax.

Sevilla can offer 24 million euros for Gabi

In this way, the club knows that it needs reinforcements and, thus, as reported by Fichajes, it can offer a value of around 24 million euros (about 122 million reais) to count on Gabi. Flamengo, in turn, does not see a negotiation for this amount with good eyes.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

“Santos’ number 10 will only come back…”; Sectorist ‘breaks’ DM and Soteldo’s diagnosis puts Peixe in bad shape

saints Venezuelan striker left the pitch in the reverse for Atlético-MG feeling severe pain in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved