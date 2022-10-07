‘BLACK PANTHER 2’ hits theaters in November

A Dolby poster for the long-awaited next chapter in Dolby’s film productions. Marvel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“, was released last Monday (3/10). The new poster previews characters new and returning and informs fans that they will be able to see the film in Dolby theaters starting November 11 this year.

The biggest and most compelling part of this new poster is the mockery of Namor’s new character, the submarine (Tenoch Huerta). The poster’s background is made up entirely of the helmet the character wore in previous promotional material.

In this regard, the helmet is clearly inspired by the various cultures found in Mesoamerica and was designed so that whoever wears it resembles a mythical beast with a golden lining, adorned with blue and green feathers.

In the poster, you can see five returning characters shrouded in shadows. They are called Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and M.’Baku (Winston Duke).

Given that the characters are shrouded in shadow, this stimulates our curiosity about the new costume sequence we can expect from them in the film. However, this poster definitely got all the attention due to Namor.

In this context, the poster’s emphasis on Namor makes sense. Although it took many years for the character to finally appear in the MCU, Namor was actually one of the first characters created by Marvel, having his debut in the year 1939. Thus, his arrival is an important milestone and one that many fans have been eagerly waiting for. see you.

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” director Ryan Coogler returns to direct the script he wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The film’s release will be a bittersweet event for fans and those associated with the film.

Also, in 2020, Chadwick Boseman passed away and the original plan for the sequel had to be changed, with the film being reworked to honor the actor who wowed so many audiences as the hitherto titular superhero.

As fans eagerly await the next installment of the MCU and finally get to see Namor on the big screen as everything takes place behind the scenes, the cast also includes Dominic Thorne, Florence Kasumba and Mikaela Coel.

Exclusively in theaters from the 11th of November, “Black Panther” also carries the memory of actor Chadwick Boseman, as mentioned.

After all the events since the release of the first film, the continuation of the franchise was a big doubt in the minds of fans. In short, there are still questions about how the plot will continue without the leading actor, bringing even more motivation to viewers awaiting the premiere.