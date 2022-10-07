Blogger arrested for harassing boy in mall bathroom in RJ

A digital influencer and blogger was caught red-handed for pedophilia in a mall bathroom in the north of Rio. The arrest took place yesterday afternoon (5). According to the police, Luciano Dias Baraina would have placed his hand on the private parts of a 13-year-old teenager., while the victim was using the urinal.

The crime was recorded around 12:30 pm, at NorteShopping, when the victim was returning from school. He reacted to the onslaught and called the security guards at the shopping center.

To UOLthe teenager’s mother, who declined to be identified, said she was at home when she received a call from the police.

“He went into the bathroom and when he was urinating; the guy came in, stopped at the urinal next to him and tried to grab my son’s private parts. At the same time, he pushed the guy and ran away. The security guards were close to the bathroom, immediately they held the man and called the police. Then they got in touch with me. I ran right away. I was in shock,” said the boy’s mother.

The case was registered at the 21st DP, which already had access to security camera footage. In the video, the man enters the bathroom and, some time later, the teenager leaves, running, until he asks for help. Luciano was sent to the Benfica prison and he is expected to undergo a custody hearing this Thursday.

In a note sent to UOLO NorteShopping clarifies that the victim quickly reported the abuse to the security team of the mall, which allowed a quick action, with identification of the suspect, who was immediately taken to the Police Station, where he was arrested in the act. “The case remains under investigation by public authorities and the mall is available to collaborate”.

There is still no appointment by Luciano to the Public Defender’s Office of Rio de Janeiro, nor a defense constituted by a lawyer, so far. O UOL tried to contact Luciano and his representatives at the beauty salon he manages, without success. Calls were also made to the cell phone number disclosed by him, in addition to messages on social networks and on his personal number, but neither he, nor any family members or representatives, legal or commercial, responded to the report’s attempts. The space remains open and will be updated as soon as there is a manifestation.

Luciano’s social networks were updated this Thursday, claiming that the blogger would be unfairly accused and that their service schedule would be closed throughout this week. “To friends, customers and followers who know Luciano’s nature. Let’s make a current contrary to many bad people who are spreading fake news”.

Public figure

Luciano Dias has more than 207 thousand followers on social networks. In the posts, he appears on trips, parties and offers a game of cowrie shells. In one of the publications, he appears doing social action with vulnerable children.

The influencer is a hairdresser and the owner of a beauty salon in Cachambi, a neighborhood in the north zone, close to the mall where the crime took place.

According to the Civil Police, he has criminal records of injury and threat, crimes of lesser offensive potential.