Boca Juniors match in Argentina is suspended after tear gas invades stadium and causes discomfort in players and fans

Match was stopped at the start of the first half after an incident made continuation of the game impractical

The duel of the 23rd round of the Argentine Championship between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniorsthis Thursday, was marked by a serious incident.

The game was stopped at 8 minutes of the first half after a wave of tear gas invade the stadium and cause discomfort to players, technical committees and supporters present at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium. The match ended up being suspended.

Athletes and coaches were seen on the field protecting their eyes and with red eyes as a result of tear gas.

According to the newspaper “Olé!”, there was a confrontation between the police and fans outside the stadium and tear gas was used, so the substance ended up invading the premises of the place. There were shots of rubber bullets.

According to reports from those in the stadium, some fans began to feel sick. The local organization allowed fans to leave the stands and stay on the field while the situation tried to normalize.

Defender and captain of Boca, Marcos Rojo was seen helping fans out of the stands and onto the field.

The match was then officially suspended. So far, no further details are known on when the clash will continue.

Boca is in second place in this phase of Argentina, with 42 points. Gimnasia has 37 points and is in sixth.