Bolsonaro announces debt renegotiation program with Caixa that will benefit 4 million people

Discounts can reach 90%; another 400 thousand debtor companies will also be impacted

Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR – 07/18/2022

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II



With an eye on the indebted electorate, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced that the federal government will launch a debt renegotiation program for citizens with outstanding debts in Federal Savings Bank. The announcement made this Thursday, 6th, states that the values ​​can be negotiated up to 90%. A tax on dividends to pay for social welfare spending was also disclosed. The measures analyze a shift in the focus of the presidential campaign to greater economic appeal, as the current president won fewer votes than his rival Lula (PT). The PT received support from important names in the economy, such as the creators of the Plano Real. In his government proposal, the former president addresses several economic issues such as the strong minimum wage, with readjustments above inflation to increase the purchasing power of families, maintenance of Bolsa Família at R$ 600 and an additional amount per child, negotiation of debts of families that receive up to 3 minimum wages, facilitation of access to credit for micro and small companies, among others. Bolsonaro cites the plan to maintain Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600, privatization plans, reduction of the State and proposes bank incentives and the consolidation of the fiscal adjustment in the medium and long term, without many projects focused on the common citizen.

Seeking to win votes before the second round, Bolsonaro has focused on more popular measures. He agreed to tax dividends for people with incomes over R$400,000 to extend Auxílio Brasil. Caixa’s debt forgiveness would also impact 4 million people and 400,000 debtor companies. Previously, Lula had included the same proposal in his government plan. Economic plans have been central issues for Brazilians, especially in relation to family indebtedness. Brazil is experiencing a cycle of monetary tightening that has had a negative impact on family income. According to data released by Serasa Experian, in August, 67.9 million Brazilians are in default and are unable to pay off their debts. The negative results are in two of the main economic segments: banks and credit cards. Both represent a total of 28.8% of the total debt of Brazilians. Basic accounts such as water, electricity and gas represent 22.1% of debts and the financial sector is in third place with 13.8%. These are the highest numbers since 2016, when the survey was created. The Central Bank also stated that three out of ten families suffer from credit card debt.