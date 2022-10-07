Bolsonaro links Lula’s high performance to illiteracy in the Northeast

posted on 10/06/2022 14:30



(credit: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned this Thursday (6/10) the best performance of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the first round of elections in the Northeast to illiteracy in the region. The declaration took place during a meeting with more than 200 allied parliamentarians at Palácio da Alvorada.

“Lula won in 9 of the 10 states with the highest illiteracy rate. Do you know what the states are? In our Northeast, it is not just the high illiteracy rate that is the most serious in these states. Other economic data are now also lower in the regions, because these states in the Northeast have been administered by the PT for 20 years”, he claimed.

“Where the left enters, it leads to illiteracy, it leads to a lack of culture, it leads to unemployment, it leads to a lack of hope. This is how the left works all over the world. That’s why the Northeast is behind almost all the indexes taking into account the other states. Because the left has always dominated.”

In addition to the Southeast region, Bolsonaro has been targeting the Northeast, a well-known lulist stronghold, in his campaign. The Chief Executive has already stated that he should give “special attention” to the place, which, according to him, “did not have the information at the end of the line of what we did for the Northeasterners in our government”.

