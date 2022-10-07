Bolsonaro says there is no risk of his government interfering with Central Bank autonomy

President Jair Bolsonaro said that there is no risk of his government interfering with the autonomy of the Central Bank and that measures have been adopted to avoid the impact on Brazil of the war in Europe involving Russia and Ukraine. He highlighted the actions that were taken to enable the drop in fuel prices. The statements took place during an event with businessmen in Minas Gerais, this Thursday (6).

Bolsonaro also said that the economic measures taken by his government do not cause “stress in the market” and do not cause an increase in inflation. The Chief Executive criticized electoral promises that generate concern in the financial market.

The Chief Executive mentioned the program “Você no Azul”, launched by Caixa for the renegotiation of debts by individuals and legal entities. “Ms. Daniela, president of Caixa, has just announced a program called ‘Você no Azul’, in which four million individuals and entrepreneurs who have debt there can renegotiate this debt with a reduction of up to 90%”, said the president.





“While some only talk about serving the most humble, negotiating debts or forgiving certain categories, we do it in practice and with great responsibility. .