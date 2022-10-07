Bolsonaro’s statement that all the states with the highest illiteracy rate were ruled by the PT is false

The speech of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who attributes the high rate of illiteracy in the northeast to the PT governments is false. In live on social networks, the representative misinforms when considering that “the states of the Northeast have been administered by the PT for twenty years. Where the left enters, it takes illiteracy”.

The president is based on a CNN journalistic article with the title: “Lula won in 9 of the 10 states with the highest illiteracy rate; see results”, published on October 3. The report brings the name of nine northeastern states that have high illiteracy rates: Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Sergipe and Bahia. Only Acre differs in being part of the northern region.

In mentioning the material, the president alleges:

“Lula won in nine of the ten states with the highest illiteracy rate. Do you know which states they are? In our Northeast. It’s not just a high illiteracy rate. Or more serious in these states. Other economic data are now also lower in the regions. Why these Northeastern states have been administered by the PT for twenty years. Where the left comes in, it takes illiteracy. It leads to lack of culture. It leads to unemployment, it leads to hopelessness”

The highlighted passage, however, is false. No state in the Northeast has been governed by the PT for 20 years. In Ceará, for example, the party started its first government in the first term of Camilo Santana, in 2015. The PT left the Palácio da Abolição in April this year to run for the Federal Senate, so he stayed in power for 7 years and 4 months. .

In Alagoas, Pernambuco and Maranhão, the PT was not even in the management of the state. In Piauí, the PT commanded several administrations, however, in an interspersed way. Former governor Wellington Dias (PT) took over the State Government between 2003 and 2010. PT was not elected in subsequent elections, but regained power in two other terms (2015-2022). This year, the Workers’ Party maintained the state executive after the Rafael Fonteles election.

In Bahia, throughout its history, the PT arrived at the Ondina Palace in 2007, 15 years ago, with Jaques Wagner. The state was recently governed by Rui Costa (PT), and is now trying to elect Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT). In Paraíba, management has been with the PSB since 2011. Before, the region was already commanded by the then PMDB (2009 – 2010) and by the PSDB (2003-2009). The PT has not even managed to sign a governor so far.

In Rio Grande do Norte, the PT only got the government in 2018, with the election of Fátima Bezerra. In Sergipe, PT members left Palácio Olímpio Campos in 2013, with the departure of former governor Marcelo Déda (PT) and the entry of Jackson Barreto, from the former PMDB.

Fall of illiteracy in the Northeast

If you quote the PT, Bolsonaro also highlights the CNN report to say: “Where the left comes in, it leads to illiteracy. It leads to a lack of culture. It leads to unemployment, it leads to a lack of hope. That’s how the left acts all over the world. The news here is from the press and it’s true. See which states Lula won that have a rate of illiteracy”.

However, the president hides an important survey from the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad), carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The content shows that, despite the high rates of illiteracy in the Northeast, the numbers were even higher in 2003, when former President Lula took office and the PT arrived at the Planalto Palace. The PT was in power from 2003 to 2006 and from 2007 to 2011. = See the numbers:

alagoas

Illiteracy (people over 15 years old)

2022: 16%

2008: 20.74%

2003: 30.14%

Paraíba

Illiteracy (people over 15 years old)

2022: 15.1%

2008: 23.49%

2003: 25.21%;

Piauí

Illiteracy (people over 15 years old)

2022: 15%

2008: 24.33%

2003: 28.4%

maranhão

Illiteracy (people over 15 years old)

2022: 14.6%

2008: 19.46%

2003: 23.77%

Ceará



Illiteracy (people over 15 years old)

2022: 12.7%

2008: 19.06%

2003: 22.75%

large northern river

Illiteracy (people over 15 years old)

2022: 12.6%

2008: 19.99%

2003: 23.42%

Sergipe

Illiteracy (people over 15 years old)

2022: 12.6%

2008: 16.87%

2003: 19.17%

Bahia

Illiteracy (people over 15 years old)

2022: 12%

2008: 17.3%

2003: 21.27%

Pernambuco

Illiteracy (people over 15 years old)

2022: 11%

2008: 17.86%

2003: 21.77%

In 2011, the last year of Lula’s administration, the then president of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Wasmália Bivar, revealed data from Pnad that showed the continuity of the process of reducing inequalities in the country. According to her, there were also very positive results in the analyzes of Brazilian schooling.

One of the positive results of the survey, according to Bivar, was the reduction in the illiteracy rate. According to Pnad, the percentage of the population aged 15 and over who cannot read or write went from 9.7% in 2009 to 8.6% in 2011 (a drop of 1.1 percentage points). As a result, the total number of illiterates in the country fell from 14.1 million to 12.9 million in the period. From 2007 to 2009, there had been a drop of only 0.4 percentage point, from 10.1% to 9.7%.

In Brazil, in 2015, the penultimate year of the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT), the last PT representative in the federal government, the illiteracy rate of people aged 15 and over was estimated at 8.0% (12.9 million people). illiterate), remaining with a downward trend. In 2014, this indicator had been 8.3% (13.2 million) and, in 2004, 11.5% (15.3 million).

At the time, the Northeast region continued to have the highest illiteracy rate (16.2%), although with a lower proportion than that observed in 2014 (16.6%). The lowest rates also continued to be in the South (4.1%) and Southeast (4.3%) regions. In the same year, the Northeast had a higher illiteracy rate than the other regions in all the years analyzed, but it was also the one that showed the greatest reduction, from 22.4% in 2004 to 16.2% in 2015.

Therefore, within the federal government, the illiteracy rate did not increase during leftist governments in Brazil, contrary to what Bolsonaro says when he quotes: “Where the left enters, it leads to illiteracy”.

