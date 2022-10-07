Botafogo’s performances: Cuesta and Marçal come back well; Little bit unbalances | botafogo

Kitten (GOAL): Little required. It was safe when triggered. Note: 6

Raphael (LAD): defensively required a greater effort from Adryelson and Júnior Santos (especially in the first half) to close the right side of the alvinegra defense. Note: 5

Best moments: Avaí 1 x 2 Botafogo, for the 30th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A 2022

Adryelson (ZAG): safe, kept the white-and-white defense protected without major problems. Note: 7

Victor Cuesta (ZAG): guarded the defense safely and still managed to score the equalizing goal in a beautiful header in the opponent’s area. Note: 8

1 of 2 Avaí vs Botafogo: Cuesta — Photo: R.Pierre/AGIF Avai vs Botafogo: Cuesta — Photo: R.Pierre/AGIF

Marçal (LAE): commanded the actions on the left side of the team. He took a perfect free kick to the head of Víctor Cuesta, who tied the game. Note: 8

Tchê Tchê (VOL): It kept the level of its regular performances. He protected the alvinegra defense and was well on the ball. Note: 6

Gabriel Pires (VOL): did not compromise. She left at break. Note: 5

Edward (MEI): managed to restore the dynamism that Botafogo’s midfield lacked in the previous match, against Palmeiras. He had a good finish from afar in the first half. Note: 7

Junior Santos (ATA): had to help Rafael in marking from the right side. In the first attempt to cover the side, he committed a penalty by being dribbled in the area. Note: 5

Jeffinho (ATA): collaborated with kicks from outside the area, movements and dribbles. Note: 6.5

Tiquinho Soares (ATA): It’s already repetitive to say that he can deliver everything that is expected of a good striker. In Ressacada, it was no different. He switched places with Jeffinho when he was being targeted a lot, made a pivot, carried a mark and: goal. Note: 8

+ Read more news from Botafogo

Jacob Montes (MEI): was participatory and decisive for Botafogo to “unlock” their game in the second half. He made a good debut. Note: 6.5

Victor Sá (ATA): joined in the place of Júnior Santos, who did not have a good first half. He also helped to give more mobility to the black-and-white attack. Note: 6

Matheus Nascimento (ATA): entered when Tiquinho Soares got tired. He didn’t play much of the game. Note: 5

Philipe Sampaio (ZAG): entered at the end of the second half. No grade.

Danilo Barbosa (VOL): came in at the end of the second half. No grade.

“It’s Botafogo for visitors and Regatas!˜, celebrates Pedro Dep | The Voice of the Crowd

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧

Watch: all about Botafogo on ge, on Globo and on sportv