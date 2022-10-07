Boy cries when he is stopped by the PM with a poster for Ron

Before the game between Palmeiras x Coritiba, this Thursday (6), a scene moved fans. The boy Pedro, 9 years old, tried to enter Allianz Parque with a sign asking for a shirt for the palmeirense striker Rony, but he ended up stopped by the Military Police and went to tears.

“We couldn’t get in with the poster, we had to throw it away. The PM said it was flammable material. And that he couldn’t release the entrance unless someone from Palmeiras authorized it”, Evandro Richard da Silva, the boy’s father, told UOL Esporte. .

The record of the boy crying when he was stopped by the PM was made by reporter Yara Fantoni, from TV Bandeirantes.

According to Pedro’s father, the boy is a big fan of Palmeiras’ number 10, to the point of imitating Rony’s celebration every time he scores a goal. A resident of the city of Americana, in the interior of São Paulo, the boy was excited to finally be able to accompany his favorite team.

“It’s the first time he’s come to the stadium and we had to throw the poster in the trash. We see so many things wrong in the stadium, forbidding a child to enter the stadium with a poster with a message, very difficult to understand”, reported Evandro .

Verdão welcomes Coritiba to take another step towards the title of this year’s Brasileirão.