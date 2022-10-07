Brazil approves acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, and launches broadside for Sony

After the one in Saudi Arabia, the Brazilian Competition Defense Council (WHERE IS IT) spoke in favor of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, also sending a broadside to Sony. Basically, the thesis of the Japanese multinational that the business would be anticompetitive was rejected and, in the reasons for the decision, it is clear that it is not the body’s duty to protect individual competitors.

Antitrust does not care much about Sony’s specific businesses, although it recognizes that they may be affected by the business, but the market as a whole. The acquisition of Activision Blizzard, therefore, would not lead to a monopoly riskdespite the possibility of PlayStation losing the Call of Duty series.

Therefore, the body states: “Although Microsoft has control of a significant part of the console and digital game distribution markets, the company would have no incentive to make it difficult for Microsoft to access its platforms from publishers that compete with Activision Blizzard, as this would necessarily result in a reduction in the quantity and variety of the catalog of games available in the Xbox ecosystem, making the company’s products and services less attractive to consumers.”

Speaking of the Call of Duty series, CADE then noted that it is not strictly necessary to guarantee the success of Xbox’s competitors, echoing what has always been said by Microsoft, so it concluded with what appears to be direct criticism at Sony, which evidently it pressed more than necessary to obtain a negative opinion: “the main objective of CADE’s activity is the defense of competition as a means of promoting the well-being of Brazilian consumers, and not the defense of particular interests of specific competitors”.

CADE also believes that Sony has its exclusive games and that they will be able to use them just as Nintendo does, which is the leader in Xbox console sales, even without having Activision games.

In short, while antitrust admits the possibility that the acquisition will cause some users to switch from PlayStation to Xbox, it sees no risk to a monopoly, and CADE protects consumers, not businesses.

