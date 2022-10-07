Brazil records 119 deaths from Covid and moving average points high for the third day | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (6) 119 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 686,759 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 105 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was 57% indicating Uptrend for the third day in a row .

In total, the country registered 6,510 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,750,108 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 6,193 . The variation was -3% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Acre, Bahia, Mato Grosso do Sul and Piauí did not publish their bulletins until 8 pm this Monday.

Rising (6 states): RN, SP, SC, AM, GO, PE

RN, SP, SC, AM, GO, PE In stability (8 states): RJ, BA, PA, RR, ES, AL, SE, TO

RJ, BA, PA, RR, ES, AL, SE, TO Falling (8 states and the DF): DF, MA, PB, AP, MT, RO, PR, MG, RS

DF, MA, PB, AP, MT, RO, PR, MG, RS Not disclosed (5 states): AC, CE, BA, MS and PI

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).